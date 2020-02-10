Tara Sutaria poses with Aadar Jain and the Kapoor family

Recently, if there is a couple that is attracting all eyes, they are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain. At the wedding of Armaan Jain and Anisa Malhotra, the two were very around with their relationship and always saw each other side by side.

Today, when Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Ridhima Kapoor, shared a family photo of the wedding pranks on Instagram, we saw something interesting. The picture shows the Kapoor family posing together with the newlyweds and Tara is seen next to Aadar. It seems that things are quite serious between them and Kapoor Khandaan is also treating Tara as part of the family.

Tara and Aadar made strong rumors about their bond when they spent their New Year together in London. Now that she is an integral part of the wedding, we are sure they were more than just rumors. Aadar made his B-town debut in 2017 with Qaidi Band. Tara was last seen in Marjavaan with Sidharth Malhotra. Next time you will see her in Tadap, the Hindu remake of South success, RX100. The film will see her in front of Ahaan Shetty (son of Mana and Suniel Shetty), who is ready to mark her debut in the world of entertainment.