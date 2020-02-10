Tanya Sam reveals that RHOA's travel trip to Greece really got hot, it was & # 39; crazy & # 39 ;!

%MINIFYHTML260b050d6dc81925019548035d663c2311% %MINIFYHTML260b050d6dc81925019548035d663c2312%

Tanya Sam made fun of some of the most dramatic moments of the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, including the delivery trip to Greece! About this, she said it was very stressful and that "things really get hot,quot; among women.

During an interview for HollywoodLife, Tanya said that ‘There are some crazy little moments in Greece. You could see that things really get hot between the girls. I think I was in panic, then. Yes, I would say that Greece was quite crazy. That was a good one. But really and truly, you can see coming and going with the ladies and stuff. "

Then he added that "I appreciate the friendships I've made because it means that when you look back at the things you like, it's really nice to see that people really support you." And those friendships are getting really solid. If you like a great fight, then you will see it. There are clips that came out saying that they are a kind of mockery in the mid-season teaser where you see me literally freaking out like, "Everyone stops," trying to control the ladies. "

Of course, the reality star did not spoil the names of the housewives involved in this great fight in Greece, but still managed to promote everything for the audience.

But naturally, the trip was not just drama and explosive arguments and Tanya still managed to enjoy the luxurious trip.

You may know that they went to the Greek islands, famous for their crystalline blue water and their blinding white sand, so there was no way that the ladies could not be calm for a while to see such a relaxing beauty.

The native of Canada said that ‘In general, Greece is an incredible moment. We had fun … ".



