Syrian opposition commanders warn about Idlib military escalation | Battle for Idlib News

Syrian opposition commanders have said a counteroffensive against government forces in the northwest of the country. I could start "at any time,quot; amid growing tensions in the region.

Monday's warning came hours after Ankara said five Turkish troops were killed by the Syrian army in the province of Idlib, the last stronghold of the opposition in the country. In response, Turkey retaliated by hitting more than 100 Syrian army targets.

These developments occur when reinforcements of fighters of the Syrian National Army (SNA) backed by Turkey and the Syrian Liberation Front (SLF) have been sent in recent days to the front line in the western provinces of Aleppo and southern Idlib in response to the progress of the Syrian army backed by Russia.

Thousands of Turkish soldiers have also been deployed at observation posts and along the front line, with several convoys with armored vehicles, battle tanks and artillery that entered northwest Syria during the past week.

On Monday morning, Turkish artillery began bombing positions held by Syrian government forces in the city of Saraqeb, in the western province of Idlib, but the attack stopped shortly thereafter.

"The operation (against government forces) was supposed to begin at 10 am today. However, it was stopped due to the arrival of a Russian delegation to Ankara," said an SNA commander, who asked not to be identified, since he was not authorized to discuss the matter.

A Russian delegation headed by Sergei Vershinin, deputy foreign minister in charge of Syrian affairs, and Alexandr Lavrentiev, the special envoy of the Russian presidency to Syria, is in Ankara for a series of meetings with Turkish officials.

According to the commander, the negotiations failed and currently, the Turkish government is waiting for the visit of James Jeffrey, the United States special representative for Syria, before launching the operation. Its objective will be to recover the territories that the Syrian government has taken since December last year.

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gave an ultimatum to the Syrian government to withdraw its forces from Turkey's observation posts in Idlib province. His warning came two days after Syrian government forces attacked a Turkish convoy carrying reinforcements to observation points in the territory currently controlled by Damascus. The attack killed seven Turkish soldiers and a contractor, angering Ankara.

The situation intensified on Monday with the attack by Syrian government forces at a new observation point that the Turkish army had established at the Taftanaz military base, 15 km (9.3 miles) northeast of the city of Idlib . Five other Turkish soldiers were injured in the deadly attack.

Khalid Rahal, another commander of the opposition forces, also confirmed that serious preparations have been made for a military operation led by the Syrian opposition and backed by the Turkish army over the past week.

"Given the current situation and in view of the death of Turkish soldiers and the attack on the Turkish convoy (last week), a battle can erupt at any time," he told Al Jazeera.

He said the operation will focus on retaking some areas of the Syrian government in the provinces of Idlib and Aleppo.

According to Can Kasapoglu, director of the Security and Defense Studies Program of the EDAM expert group based in Istanbul, the deployment of Ankara forces on the ground and the creation of new Turkish defense positions, in addition to its 12 observation points , point to an impending military escalation.

"Turkey is deliberately intensifying the situation militarily to force Russia to negotiate a ceasefire between the Syrian Arab army and Turkey because this is the only way in Ankara's eyes to stop the regime's offensive," he told Al Jazeera.

In his opinion, a military escalation is likely, but it will have a limited scope and will aim to stop the progress of the Syrian government.

"There may be a counteroffensive, but it would be part of a broader defensive (strategy) for Idlib," he said, adding that a broader operation to recover the territory of Syrian government forces is unlikely given that the Turkish army cannot provide air cover for opposition forces.

According to Kasapoglu, the aim of the Syrian government is to "depopulate,quot; the northwest of Syria, controlled by the opposition, in order to control it. Turkey fears such development as the more than three million people residing in the area will go to its border with Syria or to the area under its direct military control in the northern Aleppo province, Kasapoglu said.

On Monday, the United Nations said some 700,000 people have been displaced since December in northwestern Syria, some 100,000 of them in the last week alone. Humanitarian workers have warned that the situation in the region is getting worse and that there are not enough tents and food for the growing number of displaced people.