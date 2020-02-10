Surprised couple finds & # 39; Nazi cyanide capsule & # 39; on the beach of the Isle of Wight

A couple walking on the beach was surprised to find what appears to be a Nazi cyanide capsule, similar to the one Adolf Hitler's wife Eva Braun used to commit suicide.

Emma Lofthouse and Shaun Bloomer stumbled upon a brass cylinder between pebbles on the Isle of Wight.

The cylinder contains a sealed glass vial, which the couple believes contains liquid cyanide.

The couple contacted the police, but after the officers inspected it, they were allowed to keep it.

& # 39; There is still a clear liquid inside the container, in a glass ampoule. We thought it could be seawater, but it seems to be sealed & # 39; & # 39 ;, Emma said.

& # 39; We contacted the police and they came and took a look, but they didn't know what it was.

They said they could remove it and destroy it or that we could keep it.

"We didn't want to throw it away, it's part of the story, but we're not sure where to take it."

“ Everyone who has shown it has said that they have never seen anything like this before.

We investigated a bit and concluded that it could be a Nazi cyanide capsule.

Adolf Hitler was shot in the head when Russian troops approached his Berlin bolthole. Several other Nazi leaders took their lives with cyanide pills at the end of World War II.

"There are no marks on the capsule, but I suppose they could have worn out over time."

Spies often received poison before going behind enemy lines to avoid being captured alive.