Superhead responds to his baby dad's suicide attempt!

Karrine "Superhead,quot; Steffans is back in the news. Last week, she announced that technology businesswoman Everette Taylor had made her pregnant.

Hours after the announcement of Suprhead, and Everette was exposed: threatened to commit suicide. According to Everette, Superhead is lying about him and trying to destroy his reputation.

Fortunately, police arrived at Superhead's baby before he finished his life. Everette is now recovering from the episode.

Now Superhead is talking about the alleged suicide attempt of his baby's father. And she doesn't; It seems to sympathize at all.

“Right now, I am the only person concerned about the health and well-being of our unborn child, and the irreparable damage that such immense stress and pressure can have in a pregnancy that is already high risk. Therefore, my top priority is to remain focused and focused on Baby Taylor, ”said Superhead.

And Superhead suggested that he still plans to be next to Everette romantically. She told her fans that she "looks forward to welcoming Everette home in the near future."