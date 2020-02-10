Super 6: More misery for Leeds? Nottingham Forest to continue surge? The | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5556ea96cdbcb90e031a5411ad22003011% %MINIFYHTML5556ea96cdbcb90e031a5411ad22003012%

Brentford vs Leeds; Wigan vs Middlesbrough; Nottingham Forest vs Charlton; Swansea vs QPR; Barnsley vs Birmingham; Blackburn vs Hull: forecast and win





Phil Thompson has made his Super 6 selections for Tuesday's Championship games. Predict the six scorelines to win £ 250,000 …

Thommo expects a Brentford victory to accumulate more misery in Leeds with a third straight loss, but who else is he supporting and what are you leaning on in the free-to-play game? There is £ 250,000 for the shot, so get your scores now!

Brentford 2-1 Leeds (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Leeds is on a slippery slope in the minute. It's hard to get back on track sometimes. Against Millwall, everyone thought they had turned a corner and that it was the crucial moment in their season, but it was the opposite. Marcelo Bielsa's team could not score against Wigan and Nottingham Forest despite having seen the ball a lot, so they are in trouble.

They face a Brentford team that is absolutely flying right now. It's a massive game for both sides, but Brentford has enjoyed his last season at Griffin Park so far, and this will continue.

Marcelo Bielsa will seek to guide his team to three beautiful points and finish with a miserable form.

Wigan 2-1 Middlesbrough (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough has sunk in shape after a good spell, they are only working at the moment. Wigan is in the same boat, but now he is four points behind after losing to Preston at home. When the biggest clubs in the EFL Championship face Wigan, they seem to respond and step forward, as they did against Leeds a couple of weeks ago on Elland Road.

Nottingham Forest 3-0 Charlton (10/1 with Sky Bet)

This confrontation speaks for itself. Nottingham Forest is gaining a lot of confidence at the moment after an excellent victory over Leeds, which puts them just one point away from the automatic promotion places. Stoke hit Charlton well and hangs dangerously above the relegation zone. This will be a comfortable home victory for Forest.

Tyler Walker scored Forest's second place in a 2-0 win over Leeds in the City Ground

Swansea 2-1 QPR (8/1 with Sky Bet)

QPR is another team that enjoyed a resurgence but is now hesitating. Swansea was 2-1 against Derby and wasted it, which will have disappointed Steve Cooper. I feel they should have enough to overcome QPR and rekindle their fight for a play-off spot.

Barnsley 0-1 Birmingham (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Birmingham is currently having a good run. They are undefeated in five, while Barnsley has not won in four and sits in 23rd place, eight points below Charlton in 21. It will be a tight and tense affair, but the shape of the visitors could prove crucial in the outcome. of the match The winner could be a mistake or could be late.

Lukas Jutkiewicz's goal crowned a 3-1 victory for Birmingham over Bristol City on Friday night

Helmet Blackburn 1-1 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

It was a good point for Hull in Reading on Saturday. I was disappointed with Blackburn when I saw them over the weekend. Obviously they are missing the goals of Bradley Dack, they also lost Holtby and did not have much in the future, which is a concern.

