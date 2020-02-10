Summer Walker releases the freshly shaved head

# Roommates, Summer Walker is known for constantly experimenting with his looks, but his latest may surprise even his most devoted fans.

Apparently, Summer Walker has taken the opportunity to start over by 2020. No, we don't mean new resolutions, new baes or new projects. In this case, we are talking about new hair … or in this case, a lack thereof.

On her Instagram page, Summer posted a very short video of her showing her freshly shaved head. The only thing he revealed about the bold new look is that it marks the "11th time "that has shaved all the hair.

As it is known to change things quite quickly in relation to your style, only time will time how long you plan to keep the look shaved. However, Summer could surprise everyone and keep their hair this way in the long run.

As for what she has been doing lately, well, she has been booed with her boyfriend / producer London On Da Track. However, it appears in the soundtrack of the new film directed by Harley Quinn "Birds Of Prey,quot;. Summer's contribution to the soundtrack is a new version of Barry White's classic song, "I'm Gonna Love You Just A Little More,quot; in an updated jazzy style.

He also recently released the highly anticipated video of his song "Come Thru,quot; with the R,amp;B legend, Usher. It is the current single from his album "Over It,quot;.

Roommates, what do you think about this?