Students are the "backbone,quot; of protests against the government of Iraq | Iraq News

Baghdad, Iraq – Inside a sea of ​​tents in Tahrir Square, Sajjad Muyed and a group of his friends are sitting in a circle on thin mattresses, singing songs against the government.

"We told you again and again that this square is ours," they chanted as they shouted and cheered.

Muyed, who has spent more than 120 days in Tahrir, the focal point of the anti-government protests in Baghdad, He filmed the scene with his phone, with a big smile on his face.

"Look how high our morale is," the second-year accounting student at al-Esraa University College told Al Jazeera. "This protest movement is strengthening and as long as our demands have not been answered, we will remain here."

For four months, Iraq has been shaken by anti-government protests without leaders in the capital and in large part of the Shia majority in the south of the country. Protesters have demanded more job opportunities, better public services, the end of corruption and the reform of the political system imposed after the US invasion of 2003.

The protests forced the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on December 1, although he remained in office as a caretaker before Mohammed Allawi was appointed prime minister appointed in early February.

The selection of Allawi, a former communications minister, has been rejected by the protest movement, which sees it as part of the ruling elite that they want to eliminate from power. After his nomination, hundreds of students from different universities marched against the appointment of Allawi in Baghdad and several cities in the southern provinces.

"We have given the government a list of five candidates to choose from in all the provinces that we want to see as the next prime minister," Muyed said. "They are not listening to us and want to impose on someone from the political parties, which is unacceptable."

A group of Iraqi university students sing popular songs against the government (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

Spine of the protests

According to the United Nations, almost half of the Iraqi population is under 21 years old.

High school and university students have starred in several strikes, some prolonged and others of short duration. According to Muyed, public universities such as Baghdad University and Mustansiriya University went on strike for 14 weeks.

Muyed's friend and fellow Protestant, Mustafa Falah, called student strikes "the backbone of the protest movement."

"This movement gets its support from the presence, activism and volunteerism of the students," he said. "Look around Tahrir: there are hundreds of tents that represent different departments of universities."

Dameer Muhannad, 13, told Al Jazeera that the role of the students was essential. He regularly goes to Tahrir Square with his mother and siblings, but said that some schools have demonstrated against the demonstrations.

Dameer Muhannad, 13, regularly attends the Tahrir Square protest site with his family and fellow students (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

"Principals and teachers affiliated with certain political groups within the government have prohibited students from demonstrating on the school grounds," said the seventh grade student. "Nor do they accept students who go to Tahrir Square as representatives of their schools."

But Dameer has not been intimidated by such decisions.

"For me and my colleagues, we will continue to support each other with our brothers and sisters at the protest sites until the demands are met," he said. "The blood of our martyrs will not be in vain."

Falah said there have been initiatives and workshops taught by college students to those in high school.

"We conduct workshops to raise awareness about your rights and the importance of having a high sense of security, like who to trust and who to watch," he explained.

"We have a duty to them from one generation to another because they are the ones who will carry the torch forward."

Strikes, cooptation and stagnation

In the early days of the protest movement, student strikes were common and lasted for consecutive weeks, with public universities being the most affected. This led to the circulation of rumors that the authorities would cancel the academic year, but an advisor to the ministry of education told Al Jazeera that there was no truth in such claims.

"Most universities are now returning to normal," said Dr. Salah al-Naeemi. "Classes have resumed stably, with students taking their midterm exams.

According to Ali al-Nashmi, a history professor at Mustansiriya University, the only drastic step the government has taken has been the cancellation of spring and summer vacations for public universities to compensate for lost classes.

The strikes, he continued, have occurred mainly in the provinces dominated by the Shiites of the center and south, but not all have been at the initiative of the students, suggesting that supporters of the political movements had instigated some strikes.

These "saboteurs," al-Nashmi said, were supporters of political parties that have interests in the protests, that is, the Sadristas.

Supporters of the popular Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose Sairoon bloc has the largest number of seats in parliament, joined the protest movement relatively early, to skepticism of politically independent protesters, who wanted to keep the movement separate from the established . political parties

Some protesters cautiously welcomed the Sadristas, or "Blue Hats," members of the Saraya al-Salam al-Sadr militia who are known for their exclusive headdresses, as they provided a degree of protection against pro-Iranian militias, but they were clear to distinguish their tents from them in the sitting.

Al-Sadr's position towards the protest movement has recently oscillated. At the end of January, he ordered his supporters to leave the main protest sites, only to back up the movement a week later, in what analysts described as an attempt to generate political momentum.

This fluctuation has developed on the campuses of some universities in the southern provinces, where the Sadristas had a role in the operation of the doors.

In early February, after supporting Allawi as the next prime minister, al-Sadr emphasized the need to reopen schools in the southern and central provinces and asked his followers to work with security forces to clean up protest sites .

This led to a deadly confrontation between his supporters and non-aligned protesters last week at the main protest site in the sacred city of southern Najaf, where at least seven people died in clashes between anti-government and Sadrista protesters.

Anti-government protesters want basic jobs and services and a review of the ruling political elite (Linah Alsaafin / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; Breakpoint & # 39;

The protests have been characterized as a movement without leaders, but Abbas al-Darraj, who left the university and drives a tuk-tuk, said protesters believed that a leader would be a weakness.

"If we had a leader, then this movement would be over a long time ago," he said. "It is easy for a leader to be compromised or co-opted by the forces he fights against."

He said protesters would continue to demand their "rights."

"The political parties and external interference from Iran and the United States have ruined this country," he said. "A municipal worker survives in 2000 Iraqi dinars (less than $ 2) per day, while the parliament member is paid tens of thousands of dollars. How can that injustice be so extreme?"

"We want people to have basic jobs and services," Mustafa Falah intervened. "We have reached the breaking point."