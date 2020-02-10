Student & # 39; humiliated & # 39; whom Joe Biden called a & # 39; liar soldier with a dog face & # 39; speaks

A college student whom Joe Biden called a “ liar soldier with a dog's face & # 39; & # 39; After she asked about her poor performance in Iowa, she embarrassed him for & # 39; humiliating her & # 39; and said his inability to answer his question shows how & # 39; extremely bad he is performing & # 39 ;.

Madison Moore, a 21-year-old economics student at Mercer University in Macon, Georgia, said people rejecting the former vice president's comment as a "joke,quot; is "somewhat insulting." Biden then explained that he was quoting John Wayne.

Biden asked Moore if he had ever voted in a caucus and she nodded, yes, while attending her campaign event in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday night, which led Biden to call her a "soldier liar pony with dog face ".

Moore said: "It was a bit humiliating to be called a liar on national television by the former vice president." Instead of answering that question directly, his immediate response was to try to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience.

"He has performed extremely poorly in this race and the fact that he could not answer my question directly without intimidating or intimidating only exacerbates that fact."

She added: I'm a 21-year-old college student, what the hell do I know? Who cares who I am or my experience. Just answer the damn question.

Joe Biden called Madison Moore, a student at Mercer University, a "dog-faced liar pony soldier,quot; after she asked him a question at his event in Hampton, New Hampshire on Sunday. Moore said: "It was humiliating to be called a liar on national television by the former vice president."

Moore said: "Instead of answering that question directly, his immediate response was to try to invalidate me by exposing my inexperience."

Moore, who is part of the Mercer University debate team, attended the Biden campaign event as part of a trip to school, the Macon Telegraph reported.

She asked Biden why voters should believe he could win after his performance in Iowa, where he won fourth place.

"Then, it could be said that he is the candidate with the greatest advantage in this race," Moore said. mentioning that Biden has name recognition as the former vice president and did not have to take time off from the campaign for political trial hearings as the 2020 candidates serving in the United States Senate.

"How do you explain the performance in Iowa and why should voters believe that you can win the national elections?" she asked.

& # 39; It's a good question. Number one: Iowa is a Democratic caucus. Have you ever been to a caucus? Biden asked the young voter.

She nodded affirmatively.

& # 39; No, you haven't. You have a soldier pony with a liar dog's face & # 39 ;, Biden said, laughing.

You said you were, but now you have to be honest. Now, I will be honest with you. It was a bit confusing in Iowa & # 39; & # 39 ;, he said.

Later, Moore explained that he only nodded, yes, because he got nervous, but said he felt that if he had been in a caucus or not, it was irrelevant.

Biden spokesmen said the line was taken from a scene in a John Wayne movie, where a Native American chief refers to Wayne as a "dog-faced liar pony soldier."

Moore, who is part of the Mercer University debate team, attended the Biden campaign event as part of a trip to school, the Macon Telegraph reported. She is pictured here giving a speech in a 2019 video

Biden spokesmen said the line was taken from a scene in a John Wayne movie, where a Native American chief refers to Wayne as a & # 39; pony soldier with a dog-faced liar. It seems that he was actually referring to the 1952 film Tyrone Power & # 39; Pony Soldier & # 39; (Right)

Still, Moore said he didn't find it funny, regardless of whether he tried to play it as a joke.

He added that he did not expect his question to appear in national headlines, saying: "If I had expected that, I would have put on makeup." I would have looked much cuter. "

Biden has previously used the same phrase and attributed it to a John Wayne movie.

At a 2018 campaign event for Heidi Heitkamp, ​​Biden said of his opponent Kevin Cramer: “ Like my brother who loves to use movie lines, John Wayne movies, there is a line in a movie, a John movie Wayne where an Indian chief turns to John Wayne and says: "This is a liar soldier with a dog face."

It seems that Biden may have erroneously cited John Wayne, as it seems he was referring to the 1952 Tyrone Power & # 39; Pony Soldier & # 39 ;, movie, which uses the phrase everywhere.

Addressing Moore, Biden said: & # 39; But suppose everything was exactly fine in Iowa, the idea that you enter with half of the delegates that leaders in Iowa come with, does not necessarily say how you are going to win Pennsylvania, how are you going to win Michigan, "he argued, suggesting that he would outperform Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the decisive states of the general election.

"I congratulate Pete, I congratulate Bernie," Biden continued. "They were really well organized, better organized than us in Iowa."

Biden also argued that & # 39; you have to take the first four as one & # 39 ;, Biden said about the first early voting and caucus states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

& # 39; No one has won without the overwhelming support of the black, overwhelming, overwhelming community. OK? & # 39; Biden said.

"Right now I am far ahead in the African-American community," he continued, adding that the final result "remains to be seen."

Biden has previously used the same phrase and attributed it to a John Wayne movie. At a 2018 campaign event for Heidi Heitkamp, ​​Biden said of his opponent Kevin Cramer: “ Like my brother who loves to use movie lines, John Wayne movies, there is a line in a movie, a John movie Wayne where an Indian chief turns to John Wayne and says: "This is a liar soldier pony with a dog face,quot;

Biden ranked fourth at the Iowa assemblies, although the state Democratic Party has not officially declared a winner after the contest plunged into chaos when the application of reports did not work properly.

Iowa has not yet officially declared the winner, but as the results are, Buttigieg ranked first in the traditional metric, the percentage of delegates won, while Sanders won the popular vote.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren fell third with 18 percent and Biden fourth with 15.8 percent.

Apart from Amy Klobuchar, who won 12.3 percent on the committee, no other candidate came up with more than 1 percent.

A new survey over the weekend also shows Biden in fourth place in New Hampshire, with a particular survey showing him only one point ahead of Klobuchar.

He also downplayed expectations in New Hampshire, which celebrates the country's first primary on Tuesday. Biden said he can't be expected to beat Sanders, who represents Vermont, or Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, since they are from neighboring states.

& # 39; Look, who won the New Hampshire primary … if you have someone running in the two states next door? & # 39; He asked the crowd.

While in the room, Biden's strange comment was taken calmly.

However, once he arrived on the Internet, he was ready for critics to gut him.

Donald Trump Jr. saw the coming and going and suggested that he showed that Biden, 77, was deteriorating.

Are we still pretending that Joe Biden hasn't lost his marbles? Trump Jr. tweeted Sunday afternoon. The first son then suggested to people & # 39; Search Google for a video of him 30 years ago and compare it with him now and tell me he is the same person! & # 39;

"A long time ago," said Trump Jr.