The Texas stripper who fell off a pole must undergo surgery and a GoFundMe account has been created for this to happen.

According to The Blast, Genea Sky, was performing at a strip club in Texas, when he climbed a two-story strip post to do some acrobatic movements, but lost traction and fell on stage.

After the fall, Genea didn't seem to be injured because she immediately got up and proceeded to twerk, in the now viral video. It wasn't until the dancer posted a video on Al Gore's internet that people realized she was injured.

Genea wrote:

"This is not to get attention. This video is to update everyone and thank you guys for all the love and support. I am truly blessed and appreciate everyone's kind messages. Thank you very much."

In response to help with her injuries, her friend created a GoFundMe account. She revealed that the injured stripper has broken teeth and a fractured jaw.

The friend wrote:

“My friend Genea had a horrible accident while working. Now he has a fractured jaw, broken teeth and a sprained ankle. Your job does not cover the expenses of your medical bills. Since he suffered such serious injuries, he will be out of work for a prolonged period of time. Any donation for your surgeries would be useful and appreciated! Thanks to everyone beforehand."

As of now, more than 1,000 people have donated and have so far exceeded the goal of $ 20,000 and raised $ 23,181, at the time of writing.

It doesn't seem that the house girl makes a career change. She said that once the healing is over, she will return to work.

She tweeted:

“I will post updates on my progress here and on my Instagram. And as soon as I recover and return to work, I will return to XTC Cabaret in Dallas, TX, presenting the same show. "

Chile, you have to be more careful!