Stripper goes viral: he falls 30 feet off the pole and keeps twerking! (Vine)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

A Dallas stripper almost lost her life on Saturday night. The beautiful exotic dancer fell more than 30 feet from the top of a stripper pole, on the solid ground.

But not only the dancer was unharmed. . . . but she kept twerking.

The incident happened in the club XTC Cabaret of the best gentlemen of Dallas. The dancer was performing a gymnastics movement on the pole, when she slipped and fell. She landed on the ground with her face first, and suffered from a broken jaw. The dancer also broke some teeth and had to have stitches on her chin. She also claims to have a sprained ankle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here