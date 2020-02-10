Stripper goes viral: he falls 30 feet off the pole and keeps twerking! (Vine)

A Dallas stripper almost lost her life on Saturday night. The beautiful exotic dancer fell more than 30 feet from the top of a stripper pole, on the solid ground.

But not only the dancer was unharmed. . . . but she kept twerking.

The incident happened in the club XTC Cabaret of the best gentlemen of Dallas. The dancer was performing a gymnastics movement on the pole, when she slipped and fell. She landed on the ground with her face first, and suffered from a broken jaw. The dancer also broke some teeth and had to have stitches on her chin. She also claims to have a sprained ankle.

Here is the video that has gone viral:

But the dancer still has her life and suffered no serious injuries. That is quite surprising given how far it fell.

Here is the woman who assures her family and friends that she is well: