Storm Ciara, or Sabine, leaves 5 dead in Europe

LONDON – The streets were flooded, flights were canceled, traffic was clogged, electricity was cut off and trees blown by the wind blocked roads and rails on Monday while a deadly winter storm hit western and northern Europe.

The storm Ciara, or Sabine, as the storm is called in German-speaking countries, went through Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Poland, unleashing chaos and killing at least five people, according to reports from news agencies and networks social.

Steven Keates, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Office of Great Britain, the country's national meteorological service, said Monday that, although storms are common in winter, the Ciara storm is "noticeable,quot; due to very strong and widespread winds.

"It's a powerful Atlantic storm, not the strongest we've ever seen," he said by phone. "We have seen higher wind speeds and a greater impact," Keates added, but noted that the Ciara storm has had significant impacts on Britain and "really gusty winds."