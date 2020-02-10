Storm Ciara, or Sabine, leaves 5 dead in Europe

LONDON – The streets were flooded, flights were canceled, traffic was clogged, electricity was cut off and trees blown by the wind blocked roads and rails on Monday while a deadly winter storm hit western and northern Europe.
The storm Ciara, or Sabine, as the storm is called in German-speaking countries, went through Belgium, Britain, France, Germany and Poland, unleashing chaos and killing at least five people, according to reports from news agencies and networks social.
Steven Keates, a meteorologist at the Meteorological Office of Great Britain, the country's national meteorological service, said Monday that, although storms are common in winter, the Ciara storm is "noticeable,quot; due to very strong and widespread winds.
"It's a powerful Atlantic storm, not the strongest we've ever seen," he said by phone. "We have seen higher wind speeds and a greater impact," Keates added, but noted that the Ciara storm has had significant impacts on Britain and "really gusty winds."
The storm hit Ireland on Saturday afternoon before moving on to Britain and heading towards northwestern Europe. On Monday, he moved to Scandinavia, with the center between Sweden and Norway. A severe weather warning was maintained in Britain, warning the wind, snow and the possibility of ice, for its weather forecasts for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A 58-year-old man died in Britain after a tree fell on his car near Winchester, a city in southern England, on Sunday, the Hampshire police. He said on Facebook on Monday, while another man died similarly in Slovenia, The Associated Press reported.
A mother and her daughter died in Poland after the roof of a ski equipment rental building flew and hit people near a ski lift in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a tourist center near the Slovakian border. A man drowned after his boat flipped in southern Sweden, according to The Associated Press.
Winds reached speeds of 97 miles per hour Sunday in Needles, at the western end of the Isle of Wight, near the south coast of England.
Britain's video showed the wall of a two-story house Collapse in the muddy Teviot River in Hawick, a Scottish city near the border with England. Elsewhere, a lifeboat almost overturned after crashing into a powerful wave after another off the coast of Hastings, in the southeast of England, when a rescue team was deployed to search for a surfer.
The British government also warned that the tide was higher than normal due to the storm and warned of possible flooding.
More than 320,000 homes and businesses in England had energy problems Sunday after winds of speeds exceeding 73 miles per hour caused damage to power grids across the country. Engineers had restored power to 91 percent of their customers who lost power over the weekend on Monday morning, UK Power Networks he said in a statement.
In France, 90,000 homes were still without power on Monday, said Enedis, an electricity company, with some areas in Brittany in the northwest and Grand Est in the northeast facing its biggest power outage.
The highest wind speed recorded by Meteo France was 152 kilometers per hour, approximately 94 miles per hour, in the Vosges mountains in Alsace, where eight people were injured, the France-Presse Agency reported. In Paris, the winds reached a speed of 65 miles per hour.
The train service was interrupted in Paris and northern France, and flights through France were canceled.
"We had a total of 22 flight cancellations," said Edouard Aulanier, spokesman for the Lille-Lesquin airport, an airport in northern France that hosts about 60 flights per day.
The service was also interrupted in Germany. More than 265 flights were canceled Monday at the Frankfurt airport, a key European center, according to Torben Bechmann, a spokesman for the airport. He added, however, that more than 1,300 flights were scheduled to arrive and depart.
The national railway company canceled its high-speed service in Germany, where, like France and Britain, trees blocked the tracks. Some regional train routes were also canceled, while parts of the highway, the famous German highway, were blocked, causing traffic problems in some areas.
Firefighters were busy cleaning roofs and streets from fallen branches, some of which hit cars, houses and power lines.
Uwe Kirsche of the German weather service said Monday that the worst was over, but storm warnings were still active in Bavaria, where 50,000 homes had no electricity due to the storm.
Belgium, which was hit by the Ciara storm on Sunday and raised its warning level, recorded a maximum wind speed of approximately 70 miles per hour in Middelkerke, a region in western Belgium, the country's meteorological office. He said in a statement on Monday.
The storm developed over the Atlantic Ocean "in interaction with a strong jet stream," which consisted of winds running at about 249 miles per hour.
"The jet stream behaves like a giant vacuum that can sometimes dig deep areas of low pressure, creating storm depressions," the Belgian weather service added.
On Monday, Belgium lowered its warning, but still warned that forecasters were expecting high winds, which could cause damage and growl the traffic.
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reports from Berlin and Eva Mbengue from Paris.
