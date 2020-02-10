"Start making plans now,quot;: hydrologists see warning signs of large spring floods – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLc5fa2d63f3fed5666813070ea44b968111% %MINIFYHTMLc5fa2d63f3fed5666813070ea44b968112%

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Last year's record precipitation, in addition to winter snowfall, has flood watchers on high alert, and many consider flood insurance.

While several factors are involved in flood prediction, worrying signs begin to appear.

River levels remain higher than normal, and many places entered winter already saturated.

Outside the National Meteorological Service in Chanhassen, growing snow piles give credit to growing concern. Service hydrologist Craig Schmidt runs the forecast center of the north central river.

"The soils are very saturated as they froze," said Schmidt.

The data is constantly grouped in the center in formulas to help predict spring floods. The problematic Red River is already off the charts.

“The chances of reaching large floods are usually 10%. This year. it's around 80, "said Schmidt.

River levels throughout the state are already abnormally high. But lakes, ditches and swollen swamps could mean problems for people far from any river.

"Then, once we start adding water this spring, we will probably see that some areas that have not seen floods in the past will be much more susceptible this season," he said.

That's why even homes outside high-risk areas should at least consider federal flood insurance, according to Mark Kulda of the Minnesota Insurance Federation.

"About a third of all flood insurance claims come from people who don't even live in a high-risk area," Kulda said.

And because there is a 30-day waiting period for the policies to take effect, the time to act is fast approaching.

"And if you don't want to buy a full value policy, you can find policies of only $ 200 or $ 300, so you have at least some coverage," Kulda said.

Flood damage last spring closed Fort Snelling State Park for a whole summer. Once again, worry is growing, like the piles of snow along the way.

"Start making plans now because you must be ready when the melt arrives," Schmidt said.

He says that last spring was almost ideal to reduce flooding. The warm days of March and the cold nights led to a gradual melting, despite the snowfall at the end of the season.