Sports Q: How many games will the Red Sox win this year?

%MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b11% %MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b12%

Welcome to Sports Q from Boston.com, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, on a compelling topic in Boston sports. This is how it works: send questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook and email. He will choose one every day of the week to respond, then we will take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop several times a day to navigate. But you handle the conversation.

%MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b13% %MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b14%

The Red Sox won 84 games last year, don't have a manager and just switched to Mookie Betts. Is it possible that this is a team below .500 this season? They could be worse than everyone in East AL except the Orioles. How many games do you think they win? – Paul A.

%MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b15% %MINIFYHTML4a2607a51bd833321608232c650a8c5b16%

I think it will be around 84-85 again, Paul, even with Mookie missing. They scored 901 races last season and set a franchise record with 245 homers. If Alex Verdugo is as good as he was during his season affected by injuries to the Dodgers last year, and Andrew Benintendi takes part in the slack when hitting more than 13 homers, they should still be powerful, even with their best player overall . relocated to Chavez Ravine. As long as Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez are healthy, the offense will not be a problem.

The problem, obviously, is to launch. Chris Sale still had excellent peripheral numbers last year (13.3 K / 9, 3.33 FIP), but we know he was inconsistent from start to start. Who knows if it can be a true ace in the future. Eduardo Rodríguez needs to do it again. Nate Eovaldi has good things, but has never been reliable for long periods. Martín Pérez is adequate. And who knows what they will do for a fifth opener. It probably cannot be worse than last year, when Héctor Velázquez (5.43 ERA), Brian Johnson (6.02), Andrew Cashner (6.20), Jhoulys Chacin (7.36) and Ryan Weber (5.09) totaled 29 starts. But it is still unclear how it will be better.

I will leave them for 84 wins, but I think they are more likely to win more games than they win less. That's what happens for optimism this spring.

But what do others think? How many games will the Red Sox win this year? I will listen to you in the comments.