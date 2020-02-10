Southland Doctor accused of illegally importing pieces of weapons – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTMLbfc840f42e9c623b0b9ff9ce6419afce11% %MINIFYHTMLbfc840f42e9c623b0b9ff9ce6419afce12%

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A Southland psychiatrist has been accused of illegally importing parts that could be used to make weapons more dangerous.

Investigators said they found firearms, pieces of illegal weapons and methamphetamine in Kamal Bijanpour's house, which remained in good standing with the medical board until Monday night.

"These are very serious charges," said Matthew Chan, special assistant to the United States Attorney.

Bijanpour is a practicing psychiatrist with a private practice in Long Beach who also practices in several Southland hospitals. Federal authorities said they ordered parts of illegal weapons from China and sent them to two of their residences, and most arrived at their home in the Mid-Wilshire area.

Bijanpour's requests for comments were not immediately answered.

Investigators said they intercepted some of the packages when they entered the country.

Chan, who is prosecuting the case against Bijanpour, said the charges include owning unregistered firearm suppressors, more commonly known as silencers. Investigators said they found 12 unregistered silencers without serial numbers and 18 firearms, although they were duly registered in Bijanpour.

"Firearms themselves are not the subject of this federal accusation or the accusation itself," Chan said. "What it is, essentially, is that it has these silencers, it has not registered them and it has no serial number that we can use to track them."

When the investigators interviewed him, the criminal complaint stated that "Bijanpour denied knowing that buying and owning an unregistered suppressor was illegal, indicating that if he could buy it online, it must be legal."

"He said he intended to use them as mouths," Chan said.

Bijanpour was arrested, but since then he had been released on bail, continuing to practice psychiatry while awaiting trial, although prosecutors now say they want him back in custody.

"There have been accusations now that he has violated the terms of his pre-trial release," Chan said. "Now, the substance of those accusations, I cannot enter."

Bijanpour was expected to be in court Tuesday morning for a bail revocation hearing.