Social networks are totally here for Regina King and Brad Pitt dating after their kiss during the Oscars

# Roommates, while Hollywood is still processing all the festivities of this year's Academy Awards: social networks focus on a potential new partner. Regina King and Brad Pitt shared a kiss during the ceremony and now several people on social networks think they would be a great couple.

Last year, Regina King won the Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 2018 movie, "If Beale Street Could Talk," so, according to tradition, she had to present the Best Supporting Actor Award for this year and that award went to Brad Pitt for his role in "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,quot; by Quentin Tarantino.

%MINIFYHTML51d0630a5d7aadc3d6bc375f00e40cf711% %MINIFYHTML51d0630a5d7aadc3d6bc375f00e40cf712%

Now, everything was fine, but the moment everyone passed out was when Brad went to accept his Regina prize and the two shared a kiss, a hug and a big smile with each other.

As with anything that involves celebrities, it wasn't long before thousands of people dreamed of Regina King and Brad Pitt as the new Hollywood couple "It."

On the one hand, it makes sense because they are both very single, however, social networks have a long history of jumping the gun when it comes to celebrity relationships.

While some were already planning their future wedding, others said they would be happy if the two starred together in a beautiful romantic comedy. Either way, we enjoyed watching Regina King and Brad Pitt interact and give the Oscars at least a moment worth seeing.

Roommates, what do you think about this?