So many weddings and 90-day fiance fights

It's wedding time in 90 day promised. The final episode of the seventh season aired on Sunday, February 9 with so many weddings. But not all couples arrived in the hall this season.

In addition to the season, Angela and Michael never married. After much discussion, Angela was told that it would be better if she and Michael were married in Nigeria, however, an official said it would be wise to bring someone from America with her to witness, otherwise, the nuptials could Don't hold on Then, the two left once again with plans to marry in Nigeria … or cancel everything if Michael receives good news about the K-1 visa. At least now they have necklaces with the name of the other …

Angela and Michael were not the only couple who didn't get married …