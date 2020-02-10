So many weddings and 90-day fiance fights

It's wedding time in 90 day promised. The final episode of the seventh season aired on Sunday, February 9 with so many weddings. But not all couples arrived in the hall this season.
In addition to the season, Angela and Michael never married. After much discussion, Angela was told that it would be better if she and Michael were married in Nigeria, however, an official said it would be wise to bring someone from America with her to witness, otherwise, the nuptials could Don't hold on Then, the two left once again with plans to marry in Nigeria … or cancel everything if Michael receives good news about the K-1 visa. At least now they have necklaces with the name of the other …
Angela and Michael were not the only couple who didn't get married …
Mike and Natalie
After Mike's last day in Ukraine and the very awkward interview where Natalie couldn't tell if she loved him, the two stopped talking. A video call with cameras present was not very good. Mike asked if he still loved him, but she made him answer first. The two came and went on their last day together and he said she hurt him deeply. But what did she do? Natalie was not willing to admit that she did something wrong and refused to apologize. Then he said how he could come to the United States with someone with whom he has confidence issues. This prompted a question from a producer about what happened off camera. Mike said he didn't know what was going on in his head.
"I won't do it anymore," he said. "It's driving me crazy."
Mike concluded: "F – k this relationship."
Anna and Mursel
Mursel returned from Turkey, ready to marry Anna and vaporize her own shirt. The race began once the two met at the airport, they had only a few hours off before the visa ran out. "It was an emotional moment," Mursel said of his return.
With the help of Anna's friends, but not her eldest son or mother, the two married just in time.
Tania and Syngin
Despite having overcome the whole thing, "I don't think you're my soulmate," Syngin and Tania went to an Airbnb to get married. They had spent hours organizing the DIY wedding. Like, the guests arrived while they were still preparing tables. But despite Syngin's delay and nerves, they both did. Instead of a white dress, she wore black, instead of rings they were tattooed. Yes.
Blake and Jasmin
Jasmin had never attended a wedding and had nothing to do with planning his own, except for getting a white dress. Instead of the wedding in court, they married in a park with Blake's family and friends, who continued to doubt the relationship. Both were not sure if they would really marry, but they challenged their own doubts and did.
Robert and Anny
Robert was having it. While he has five children with four different women, he said he had never married for that and the idea made him get excited and scared at the same time. Despite admitting many doubts, Robert and Anny got hooked. To do well with each other, he knelt and gave Anny a ring while he was at the altar. Now? She said she wants five babies.
Michael and Juliana
These two married the last episode, but their lack of preparation came to light and did not sit well with Michael's ex-wife, Sarah. That's.
90 day promised airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. in TLC.