Smartphone: excessive use of smartphones and social networks linked to suicide risk: study – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114811% %MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114812%

Excessive use of smartphones and social networks may be associated with mental anguish and suicide risk among adolescents, according to a review of studies. The review, published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, focused on the use of smartphones and did not consider online games.

"Doctors, teachers and families must work together with young people to lessen the possible harmful effects of smartphones and social networks on their relationships, sense of self, sleep, academic performance and emotional well-being," said Elia Abi -Jaoude, from the Hospital. for sick children (SickKids) in Canada.

The analysis by researchers, including those at Toronto Western Hospital in Canada, contains guidance for doctors, parents and teachers on how to help teens manage the use of smartphones and social networks.

%MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114813% %MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114814%

The researchers said the finding should be among the factors considered by doctors and researchers working in the mental health field of young people.

%MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114815% %MINIFYHTMLea9b3e917dada87cf7b9a64ee88b114816%

"Given the importance of involving young people to mitigate the potential damage of social networks, a prohibitionist approach would be counterproductive," the researchers said in a statement.

"For today's teenagers, who have not known a world without social networks, digital interactions are the norm," they said.



However, the statement does not explain how many studies participated in the review.

The researchers noted that the potential benefits of online access to productive information on mental health, as well as low barriers to resources, such as Internet-based conversation therapies, cannot be ruled out.

These also include media literacy, creativity, self-expression, sense of belonging and civic commitment, they said.

A recent US survey UU. It indicates that 54 percent of teenagers think they spend too much time on their smartphones, and about half said they were reducing use, the researchers said.

"Encouragingly, young people increasingly recognize the negative impact of social networks on their lives and begin to take measures to mitigate it," they said.