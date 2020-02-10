Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goals of the Month vote for January | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML2f776eaf08f516951f53dd9c30b8ff1411% %MINIFYHTML2f776eaf08f516951f53dd9c30b8ff1412%







Check out the January entries for the Sky Bet Championship, League One and League Two Goal of the Month and vote for your favorite here …

Sky Bet Championship

Check out the January nominations for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month here

Bright Osayi-Samuel – QUEENS PARK RANGERS vs Cardiff – January 1

With Nakhi Wells in front of two defenders, Osayi-Samuel ran past to pick up a deliciously collected pass before launching a scraped shot from an oblique angle towards the roof of the net.

Lewis O & # 39; Brien – Barnsley vs. HUDDERSFIELD – January 11

Timing is everything. O & # 39; Brien threw himself into the penalty area just as the ball bounced towards him. Cue such a sweet connection, his shot was still rising when he hit the net.

Adam Armstrong – BLACKBURN vs Queens Park Rangers – January 28

As the teammates advanced to support a Rovers counterattack, Armstrong bent over himself, stepped to the side and let a curling iron fly in the far corner.

Sky Bet League One

See the January nominations for the Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month award here …

Jorge Grant – LINCOLN vs Peterborough – January 1

What a way to see in the new year. With the score of 1-1 entering the time of the injury, Grant placed himself on a 25-yard free kick and curved it sumptuously over the wall toward the upper corner.

Lynden Gooch – MK Dons vs SUNDERLAND – January 18

Gooch was fleeing the goal when he added a slight bow in his path and wrapped his left foot around the ball in a fluid motion that sent it up and over the goalkeeper of the Dons, Lee Nicholls.

Lewie Coyle – FLEETWOOD vs Shrewsbury – January 18

The perfect one-two. Coyle played the ball against Ched Evans and continued his career. Evans executed an insolent back heel back pass leaving Coyle to sweep home a low end.

Sky Bet League Two

Check out the January nominations for the Sky Bet League Two Goal of the Month award here …

Callum Harriott – COLCHESTER vs Macclesfield – January 18

When Harriott picked up the ball, there was nothing on. That was until he accelerated, drove into space and unleashed a wicked disguise, immersing the pilot in the upper corner.

Wes McDonald – WALSALL vs Crawley – January 18

With time running out, Walsall needed a hero. Step forward, McDonald, entering from the sideline with the ball tied at his feet to deliver a scorching winner and off the crossbar.

Arthur Gnahoua – MACCLESFIELD vs. Forest Green – January 25

Some goals come once in a race. This was the case with Gnahoua's exquisitely submerged 30-yard volley that followed an intelligent touch to lift the ball from the side of a defender.