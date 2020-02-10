Six Nations investigate after England coach Neil Craig was hit by a bottle before Scotland Rugby Union News

Eddie Jones said they threw a bottle of beer in his right hand, Neil Craig; Scottish Rugby apologizes but says he threw a bottle "without evidence,quot;





Neil Craig (left) is Eddie Jones's right hand in England

Six Nations organizers are investigating after Eddie Jones said he threw a bottle at a staff member in the back room of England before Saturday's Calcutta Cup game.

Neil Craig, chief performance officer of the RFU and Jones' right hand, was hit in the head with a plastic bottle when the team arrived in Murrayfield.

However, video images on social networks suggest that strong winds may have been the culprits, with the landing of a bottle on the team bus before flying.

Scottish Rugby said an apology was given to the England team manager, but said "there is no evidence that the bottle has been thrown or intended to hit any individual."

Craig was not injured by the incident.

England lifted the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017 after defeating Scotland 13-6 in appalling conditions, but Jones was not happy with the hostile reception his team received.

While a tense meeting between the old rivals took place in a treacherous wind and rain, Owen Farrell was subjected to repeated boos while kicking the goal.

0:24 Ellis Genge says the calls for Jones to retire were premature after England beat Scotland 13-6 Ellis Genge says the calls for Jones to retire were premature after England beat Scotland 13-6

Jones had prepared England for a "cheesy,quot; meeting in Edinburgh and the head coach was not disappointed at the end of a week in which aggressive language was exchanged between the players.

"We weren't expecting beer bottles thrown at us, so it's a good trick," Jones said.

"That's a pretty good achievement, isn't it, throw beer bottles? You must be very brave to throw a beer bottle. Neil has a hard head, I know, and there's not much inside!"