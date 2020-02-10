Sinn Fein becomes the second largest parliamentary party in Ireland | Elections 2018 News

Sinn Fein became the second largest parliamentary party in Ireland on Tuesday after winning the popular vote in the weekend's elections, breaking the political landscape and pushing the only marginal party with historical ties with paramilitaries into a likely role in the next government.

With the count completed in the early hours of Tuesday, Sinn Fein had taken 37 of the 160 seats in the next Dail, the lower house of the Parliament of Ireland, after a 62.9 percent participation in Saturday's elections.

The center-right party Fianna Fail only had an advantage of 38, while the party of Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Fine Gael took 35, a result that probably means leaving his office.

If a new government is to be formed when the Dail meets on February 20, it will have to include multiple parties.

The negotiations have already begun, with Sinn Fein defending a central role in power after winning 24.5 percent of the first preferences in the unique transferable voting system in Ireland, the largest of all parties.

End of the duopoly

The advance for the Sinn Fein nationalist party that was once rejected for its ties with the paramilitaries of the Irish Republican Army (IRA), has broke the dominance of bipartisan politics in Ireland.

Former leader Gerry Adams and other party representatives were even banned from television and radio in the United Kingdom, as violence spread throughout British rule in Northern Ireland for 30 years until 1998.

But with two decades of peace and a new leader under Mary Lou McDonald, Sinn Fein's leftist policies to address housing and health crises found voter favor.

Proud to lead. On this day two years ago I was elected president of @sinnfeinireland This weekend we made history, all together. pic.twitter.com/CWVxZkhLBG – Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 10, 2020

McDonald said the two main parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, were "in a state of denial,quot; and had not heard the voice of the people.

On a walk through Dublin on Monday, he said he had started talks with smaller left-wing parties to try to "prove,quot; if it was possible to form a government without the two center-right parties.

"It could very well be the next taoiseach (prime minister)," he said before chatting with supporters and market traders.

"Sinn Fein won the elections, we won the popular vote … I am very clear that the people who came out and voted for Sinn Fein have voted for Sinn Fein to be in the government," he added.

Varadkar acknowledged the change to "a tripartite system,quot; on Sunday and said the talks between the parties could be lengthy and difficult.

His Fine Gael match took 20.9 percent, while his rivals Fianna Fail took 22.2 percent.

"The Irish political system has to react to it and probably accept that Sinn Fein will be part of the next government," he told AFP news agency Eoin O & # 39; Malley, associate professor at the University of the City of Dublin.

Appeal to the young

Tuesday's result was even more surprising because Sinn Fein ran with only 42 candidates.

Analysts suggest that the party could have been taken by surprise because of its growing popularity, and would probably have become the biggest party if it had presented a larger list.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have ruled out any agreement with Sinn Fein because of their past partnerships under Adams, who has long denied accusations that he had a leading role in the IRA.

The armed group waged a decades-long campaign against their trade union counterparts and British security forces in Northern Ireland that saw more than 3,000 dead on all sides.

McDonald's policies to address wealth inequality and housing shortages seem to have attracted younger voters among the 3.3 million electorate of the member states of the European Union.

About 32 percent of voters between 18 and 24 and 25 and 34 years backed the game, according to an exit poll on Saturday.

In a sign of the radical change in Irish politics, Varadkar himself was defeated the first seat in his constituency by a Sinn Fein candidate on Sunday.

He took the second of four seats, but it was a hard blow on a long night for a man who faces the electorate for the first time as prime minister.

Varadkar, young, openly gay and mixed race, has been seen as the face of a new, more progressive Ireland after referendums revoked strict abortion laws and same-sex marriage.