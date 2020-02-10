Shia LaBeouf awakens rumors of marriage with wedding ring at the Oscars 2020

%MINIFYHTML506f8f480af8da0b957f1ca9ed78560611% %MINIFYHTML506f8f480af8da0b957f1ca9ed78560612%

Shia LaBeouf It has sparked rumors that he has secretly married while wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday night, February 9.

The 33-year-old actor was seen wearing a thin silver band on the ring finger of his left hand as he walked the Oscar red carpet. Then he presented an award along with his "Peanut Butter Hawk"co-star Zack Gottsagen, with fast viewers to access social networks to comment on the new accessory of the screen star.

"Shia wearing a wedding ring ???????" one wrote, while another asked: "shia …… WHAT IS THAT RING I SEE ?????"

If Shia has walked down the hall, his wife's identity remains a mystery. His most recent public relationship was with FKA twigs, from whom he separated in June (19). However, only a few weeks after he and the British singer reported that they had called their romance, he was huddled next to a mysterious brunette.

Reports come four years after Shia got married. "Nymphomaniac"co-star Mia Goth"In Las Vegas in October 2016, shortly after telling E! News:" I've been lied to all my life. You always hear these people who are all cynical, like, & # 39; Ah, man, once you get married everything changes & # 39 ;. But for the better! "

It was later revealed that the couple's marriage was not legal, as local officials found no records of obtaining a marriage license for the couple.

Shia's ring was not the only reason he made headlines on Sunday night. He was also accused of laughing when Gottsagen, who made history as the first Oscar presenter with Down Syndrome, struggled to overcome his written lines.

While some on social media accused Shia of making fun of Gottsagen, others insisted that he was laughing with a friend.