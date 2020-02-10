Shenzhen, China denies that Apple Foxconn supplier cannot resume production – Latest news

BEIJING: Chinese local authorities have not prevented Apple Foxconn's supplier from resuming production amid a coronavirus outbreak, they said in a statement, denying an earlier report in the Nikkei Business Daily.

The Nikkei, citing four people familiar with the matter, said Saturday that public health experts had conducted inspections at Foxconn factories and told the company that there was a "high risk of coronavirus infection,quot; at the facility. , which made them unsuitable for a production. restart.

The Longhua District of Shenzhen, where Foxconn's largest factory is located, said in a statement in its official WeChat account on Sunday that those reports were false and that it was still conducting controls, adding that the company would restart production. Once the inspections were completed.

%MINIFYHTMLe68956962f9255f4e001aa80148d922f11% %MINIFYHTMLe68956962f9255f4e001aa80148d922f12%

He said he had received proposals from three Foxconn subsidiaries on February 6 that detailed how the Taipei-based company, which manufactures smartphones for Apple and other brands, planned to implement epidemic prevention and control measures.

Thousands of workers working in Foxconn factories will need to wear masks, undergo temperature controls and adhere to a meal system considered safe, the statement said.

"We will announce to the public the situation of resumption of the company's production in a timely manner," he added.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters that tens of thousands of workers had already returned from an extended New Year's holiday and were waiting to begin work on February 10, even though the plants in Zhengzhou, Shenzhen and Kunshan had not Approved to resume production

Foxconn said in a statement sent via e-mail to Reuters on Saturday that the operating hours of its facilities in China would follow the recommendations of local governments, but declined to comment on specific production facilities.

"We have not received any requests from our customers about the need to resume production before (than the recommendations of local governments)," he said.

The Chinese economy will accelerate to normal on Monday after the outbreak of coronavirus forced authorities in much of the country to extend the Lunar New Year holiday from one week to 10 days amid a growing alarm about an epidemic that on Sunday he had killed more than 800 people.

Foxconn could see a "big,quot; impact on production and shipments to customers, including Apple, will be affected if the interruption of the Chinese factory continues until a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters early this week.

