Shaheen Bagh: when Indian Muslims stood up to be counted

Has Pakistan entered Shaheen Bagh? Kapil Mishra, a BJP leader in Delhi, seemed convinced of it last month when city assembly elections were still glimpsed on the horizon. But the proposal is difficult to buy. Because if that were so, the tricolor all present, in flags and festoons, cheeks and posters, made little sense. And surely, shouldn't I see Jammu and Kashmir whole and unoccupied on the imposing map of iron statues alarming the infiltrators? Pop a vein or two?

Familiarity may or may not generate contempt, the theory needs work, if you ask me, but it certainly kills stereotypes.

A night walk along the blocked stretch of the road and its carnival atmosphere should be enough to disappoint most people on the Trumpian spectrum, so relentlessly in the minds of voters, of a den of traitors, rapists and murderers who love the Biryani who compare Islamic terrorists. I would also watch a video of the interfaith prayer held there recently, or of the barricades that opened to let a Hindu funeral procession pass.

But, above all, Shaheen Bagh has paid the widespread and incorrect belief that the average Indian Muslim woman is, as the influential social networks says Sania Ahmad, a figure with no education and dressed as a burka who has no voice or rights, He is oppressed by cruel men and hungry for sex, and stays at home and makes babies.

Far from it, as demonstrated by anti-government protesters in southeast Delhi. His historical and continuous demonstration is the centerpiece of the movement, and his identity as Muslims, Indian Muslims, is proudly displayed as never before, even in art and graffiti. In front of television cameras and microphones, they are well informed, confident and eloquent. More than fifty days later, its resolution seems not to have been marked.

"Honesty, too, to be fair, I really didn't expect them to come out with such force," Sania told me recently. "I was absolutely amazed." And he pointed out that there doesn't have to be a contraction between the burka wrapped around the head of a Muslim woman and her mastery of the facts and the language or her happiness with English, seen throughout India as a sign of refinement: "There are many of these women who really use it by choice. "

Patriarchy is, of course, real, but it is not the exclusive domain of any religion; just look at, for example, how it is presented in debates about the right to worship in Indian temples and about the abortion law in the United States. Sifwa, a JNU student who spoke to me at the Shaheen Bagh demonstration, explains: "What we are facing, any Hindu woman or any other woman must be facing. Just because we are Muslim women, we are not oppressed. We are very confident in the religion we follow, what we study, how we talk. "

"No one should be surprised at our political organizations and the slogans we raise," he said.

Sifwa, center, with the three "dadis,quot; of Shaheen Bagh (from the right).

Candidate for a doctorate in political science, Sifwa is from Kerala, the first state to pass an assembly resolution against the new citizenship law, the objective of the protests in Shaheen Bagh and elsewhere. Shortly before our conversation, he took me to the main protest store to see the three "dadis,quot; – or grandmothers – of Shaheen Bagh, who hoisted the tricolor on Republic Day with Rohit Vemula's mother. Behind them, the store was packed. Was it true that these women were shields, instead of driving the protest?

During the Delhi election campaign, a senior BJP official, Tarun Chugh, said his party would not allow women and children to be used in an Islamic State-style module in Shaheen Bagh. But from my point of view, surrounded by tricolor festoons and images of Indian heroes like Gandhi and Ambedkar, and fully aware of what the IS is capable of doing, those words sounded tremendously irresponsible. However, the question remained: what was behind this extraordinary mass mobilization?

I would remember what Sania had told me before.

"To date, there have been many cases, we know, that fear has increased among Muslims. But this time, for them, it emerged from their own existence. We all know that when the children of a woman or her family are threatened, she can leave like no other. And that is exactly what has happened. "

The government has made some efforts to allay Muslim fears about the new citizenship law and the idea of ​​a Pan-Indian NRC, which it announced in Parliament before suddenly saying that no talks had been held on such a policy. But even comments like Rajnath Singh's admirable vote to protect Indian Muslims from anyone who dares to touch them, one feels, will not influence Shaheen Bagh's protesters. They want the citizenship law removed.

A photo gallery showing police action against protesters, and a graffiti message that says: "Everything will be remembered."

When the afternoon began to fade at night in Shaheen Bagh, people still entered the area. Beyond the store, there was a lot to see: the map of the statue, a photo gallery that shows police action against protesters, a langar and a variety of food carts and merchandise stalls. Umar Khalid was in the house. A young man called him: he was a big fan, he said.

While waiting for me to be introduced to Sifwa, the young woman in the media reporting center asked me if in the meantime I wanted to talk to Khalid. I was tempted: I was young, known and controversial, and I had never interviewed him.

But my response was instantaneous. Pointing at the store, I said: "You can't speak for them."

(Before you go, an important warning: this article is not a commentary on the broader issue of women in Islam. It is about stereotype-based thinking, which occurs when you generate general assumptions about a community based on what you know, or think you know, about them, and attribute without thinking to everyone in that community, regardless of individual differences).