See Usher taking a look at Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Kate Hudsonstunned in the Vanity fair Red carpet of the Oscar party, and Ushernoticed
The two stars were on the red carpet at the same time last night, and the singer was caught on camera looking at the actress while posing for photos. Honestly, it was hard not to notice her beautiful dress.
Fully giving us How to lose a boy in 10 days yellow coat vibes, the creator of Fabletics arrived with a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, featuring silver floral designs, a heart-shaped neckline and a long train. Her makeup was simple and impressive (and, of course, it was paired with a classic red lip), and combed with some subtle waves. For her accessories, she wore bright circular earrings, gold bracelets and carried a matching bag. And clearly, the singer of "Confessions,quot; was in it!
For his part, Usher wore a modern touch in a tuxedo with a white satin suit that seemed to flow over his shoes. For an additional flare, a white scarf of the same fabric also waved on its left side.
Within the event, Usher posed for the cameras while enjoying a delicious In-N-Out hamburger. He and Hudson joined countless other stars in the Vanity fair party, which is one of the most star-filled events of each awards season.
Chrissy Teigen Y John legendgo out with Gabrielle Union Y Jessica Alba In a moment we are really sad to be lost. Weird eyeThe Fab Five attended the event, looking as glamorous as ever. The main ladies of Riverdale–Camila Mendes, Lili reinhart Y Madelaine Petsch"Everyone appeared at the party." (Do not worry KJ Apa Y Cole Sprouse they were also there). And, of course, the winners and the Oscar nominees arrived at the event after the ceremony of making history.
