See Usher taking a look at Kate Hudson at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Kate Hudsonstunned in the Vanity fair Red carpet of the Oscar party, and Ushernoticed

The two stars were on the red carpet at the same time last night, and the singer was caught on camera looking at the actress while posing for photos. Honestly, it was hard not to notice her beautiful dress.

Fully giving us How to lose a boy in 10 days yellow coat vibes, the creator of Fabletics arrived with a Vivienne Westwood Couture dress, featuring silver floral designs, a heart-shaped neckline and a long train. Her makeup was simple and impressive (and, of course, it was paired with a classic red lip), and combed with some subtle waves. For her accessories, she wore bright circular earrings, gold bracelets and carried a matching bag. And clearly, the singer of "Confessions,quot; was in it!

For his part, Usher wore a modern touch in a tuxedo with a white satin suit that seemed to flow over his shoes. For an additional flare, a white scarf of the same fabric also waved on its left side.