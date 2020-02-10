See the portraits of the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars party full of stars

The biggest stars in Hollywood met Sunday at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2020 Oscars.

After the final envelopes were opened, many of the A-listers addressed Vanity fairAfter the party in Beverly Hills, California, to keep up the good times.

Of course, the stars dazzled on the red carpet. For example, Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for Best Actress in a lead role and Best Original Song for her work in Harriet, stunned with a purple Versace dress. Charlize Theron, who was a contender in the Best Actress category in a leading role for her performance in Bomb, also drew attention with a golden Dior dress.

Some attendees even brought their Oscar trophies to the big party. For example, Renee Zellweger, who won in the category of Best Actress in a Main Role for her performance in Judy, he held his statue above his head while dancing with his Armani Privé dress. Bong Joon-Howho was the big winner of the night with Parasite sweeping four categories, he also posed with his gold Oscars.

Luckily photographer Mark Seliger and film director Alvaro Colom We were there to capture these great moments.

To see the images of Vanity Fair & # 39; s Study portraits after the Oscar party, see the publications below.