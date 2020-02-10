See every look the Kardashian-Jenners used in the post-Oscar parties

It was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

Sunday night, the stars of keeping up with the Kardashians He left to attend the annual Vanity fair party after the Oscar 2020 Awards. Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west It was a night date at the event full of celebrities, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. For the later party, Kim put on a beautiful Alexander McQueen dress, while her Grammy-winning boyfriend wore a Alfred Dunhill leather outfit.

%MINIFYHTML5ded950bd131ad2abffc9c777d01ee1013% %MINIFYHTML5ded950bd131ad2abffc9c777d01ee1014%

Before entering, Kim served E! News & # 39; Will Marfuggi about watching the "amazing,quot; Oscars as he prepares for the after party, giving a greeting to EminemThe surprise performance of.

%MINIFYHTML5ded950bd131ad2abffc9c777d01ee1015% %MINIFYHTML5ded950bd131ad2abffc9c777d01ee1016%

While on the red carpet, Kim also posed for photos with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who put on two dresses on Sunday night. First, the beauty mogul surprised with a navy blue strapless dress from Ralph & Russo, in which she admitted that she could not sit, but that it was "worth it."