See every look the Kardashian-Jenners used in the post-Oscar parties

It was a family affair for the Kardashian-Jenners on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.
Sunday night, the stars of keeping up with the Kardashians He left to attend the annual Vanity fair party after the Oscar 2020 Awards. Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west It was a night date at the event full of celebrities, where they posed for photos together on the red carpet. For the later party, Kim put on a beautiful Alexander McQueen dress, while her Grammy-winning boyfriend wore a Alfred Dunhill leather outfit.
Before entering, Kim served E! News & # 39; Will Marfuggi about watching the "amazing,quot; Oscars as he prepares for the after party, giving a greeting to EminemThe surprise performance of.
While on the red carpet, Kim also posed for photos with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, who put on two dresses on Sunday night. First, the beauty mogul surprised with a navy blue strapless dress from Ralph & Russo, in which she admitted that she could not sit, but that it was "worth it."
For her second look, Kylie put on a dazzling Vivienne Westwood dress, complete with a high cut. In addition to the PV party, Kylie was also seen attending Beyoncé Y Jay Z& # 39; s Oscar party together with Kim, Travis scott, Khloe Kardashian Y Kourtney Kardashian.
Let's take a look at all the photos of the Kardashian-Jenner squad at the post-Oscar parties!
Broadimage / Shutterstock
Kimye
Kim told E! News that Kanye saw Spiderman with the children before going to the later party full of stars.
Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage
There is no bad blood here!
Kim posed with Caitlyn Jenner and Sophia Hutchins at the later party, to calm the rumors of enmity.
I can't sit down, it's worth it
"I really couldn't sit on this, but it was worth it," the beauty mogul told her Instagram followers.
Jason Merritt / Radarpics / Shutterstock
Sister Moment
Kim and Kylie did a pose together before heading to the event.
Kevin Mazur / VF20 / WireImage
Hi Brad!
Kim was seen chatting with Brad Pitt and Margaret Qualley inside the party. This sighting occurs after the Oscar winner was seen attending Kanye Sunday Services.
Changing costumes
Kylie switched to this stunning Vivienne Westwood dress for another time after the party!
Selfie time
Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian were seen attending the Oscar Beyoncé and Jay-Z party. The sisters documented their trip to the party on Instagram.
42 / BACKGRID
Party time
Kourtney was photographed arriving at the party after Bey and Jay, where she spent time with the sisters Kim, Khloe and Kylie.
