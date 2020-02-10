See every Disney star take over New York Fashion Week in style

Don't expect Mickey ears in this fashion week!

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are inviting invitations and access to some of the best shows and parties in the city.

While you may know them as child stars who laugh every week on Disney Channel, many of their favorite actors and actresses have earned a place in the fashion industry. As a result, they show up in style in more than a few special events.

In the first days alone, ex Move it star Zendaya He has drawn attention for his fabulous look at the Fendi Solar Dream event. He later stopped at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event with another impressive outfit.

As for Dylan Sprouse, is demonstrating that Fashion Week is not only for women. First Life Suite by Zack and Cody star has been seen at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.