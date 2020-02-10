See every Disney star take over New York Fashion Week in style

Don't expect Mickey ears in this fashion week!

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are inviting invitations and access to some of the best shows and parties in the city.

While you may know them as child stars who laugh every week on Disney Channel, many of their favorite actors and actresses have earned a place in the fashion industry. As a result, they show up in style in more than a few special events.

In the first days alone, ex Move it star Zendaya He has drawn attention for his fabulous look at the Fendi Solar Dream event. He later stopped at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event with another impressive outfit.

As for Dylan Sprouse, is demonstrating that Fashion Week is not only for women. First Life Suite by Zack and Cody star has been seen at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.

Even Austin and Ally star Laura Marano I was able to walk the runway when he participated in the show Go Red for Women Red Dress of the American Heart Association.

"Thank you @american_heart and @goredforwomen for such a special night," the actress shared on Instagram after wearing a red dress by Maison Alexandrine. "Talking about cardiovascular disease is already something that is very close to my heart (absolutely planned pun), but getting to raise awareness about heart disease in women while celebrating women simultaneously was incredibly fun."

With the shows just beginning, we decided to collect some special sightings of Disney stars in and around Fashion Week. See in our gallery below.

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Fendi

Zendaya

The star of Shake It Up begins New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 by attending the launch of Solar Dream organized by Fendi.

Laura Marano, Celebrities at Fashion Week

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the American Heart Association

Laura Marano

Become red! The Austin & Ally star participates in the 2020 Collection of the Go Red for Women red dress of the American Heart Association.

Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin, Fendi, Celebrities at Fashion Week

JP Yim / Getty Images for Fendi

Dylan Sprouse

Living The Suite Life in New York City! The actor dates Barbara Palvin at the Solar Dream launch presented by Fendi.

Zendaya, Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock Party, Party

Samantha Nandez / BFA.com

Zendaya

Bow to the actress's gaze from head to toe. And yes, she wears fabulous jewelry from BVLGARI.

Miley Cyrus, celebrity sightings at Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week 2019

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

The "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, a wide-brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.

Vanessa Hudgens - Celebrity sightings in NYFW

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

It is a full week for the fashion lover who won a front row seat for the Vera Wang show.

Rowan Blanchard

Benjamin Lozovsky / BFA.com

Rowan Blanchard

When Hyundai Motor Company presented its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo in Re: Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat for all looks.

Jasmine Sanders, Zendaya, New York Fashion Week 2019

MediaPunch / Shutterstock

Zendaya

The first row is nice. But behind the scenes it is also quite epic! The actress saw Jasmine Sanders in the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2020 parade.

Janet Mock, Vanessa Hudgens

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

Sitting next to Janet Mock, the actress enjoys the Carolina Herrera Spring 2020 fashion show.

Selena Gomez and Anna Wintour

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for coach

Selena Gomez

When the "Come and Get It,quot; singer attended the 2019 Coach Spring fashion show, she sat casually next to fashionIt's Anna Wintour. NBD!

Zendaya, Blake Lively, Emily Blunt

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Zendaya

While attending the parade of Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018, the Move it Star had a front row seat next to Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.

Hilary Duff

Cindy Ord / Getty Images for NYFW: the shows

Hilary Duff

Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the 2016 Jenny Packham Fall fashion show.

Vanessa Hudgens

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

the High School Musical jumps to the front row of the Jeremy Scott parade in September 2017.

Selena Gomez

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Rewind until September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place The star attended the 1941 Coach fashion show.

Tish Cyrus, Miley Cyrus

Jamie McCarthy / WireImage

Miley Cyrus

Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana Star at the Rachel Zoe 2013 fashion show at the Lincoln Center in New York City.

Ashley Tisdale

Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic

Ashley Tisdale

Get fashionable in the game! the High School Musical Star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.

Demi lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs

Demi lovato

the Sunny with a chance of Star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.

Joe Jonas, Kellan Lutz, Zac Efron

Henry Dziekan / Getty Images for IMG

Joe Jonas and Zac Efron

The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical Fan favorite joined Kellan Lutz at the Calvin Klein Men & # 39; s Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.

Bella Thorne

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Bella Thorne

the Move it The star drew attention for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.

Rowan Blanchard

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Rowan Blanchard

the Girl meets world The star did not disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.

Monique Coleman

Michael Tran / FilmMagic

Monique Coleman

the High School Musical star had a front row seat for the 2008 Jenny Han Spring collection at Smashbox Studios.

