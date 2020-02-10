See every Disney star take over New York Fashion Week in style

Don't expect Mickey ears in this fashion week!
New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are inviting invitations and access to some of the best shows and parties in the city.
While you may know them as child stars who laugh every week on Disney Channel, many of their favorite actors and actresses have earned a place in the fashion industry. As a result, they show up in style in more than a few special events.
In the first days alone, ex Move it star Zendaya He has drawn attention for his fabulous look at the Fendi Solar Dream event. He later stopped at the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event with another impressive outfit.
As for Dylan Sprouse, is demonstrating that Fashion Week is not only for women. First Life Suite by Zack and Cody star has been seen at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.
Even Austin and Ally star Laura Marano I was able to walk the runway when he participated in the show Go Red for Women Red Dress of the American Heart Association.
"Thank you @american_heart and @goredforwomen for such a special night," the actress shared on Instagram after wearing a red dress by Maison Alexandrine. "Talking about cardiovascular disease is already something that is very close to my heart (absolutely planned pun), but getting to raise awareness about heart disease in women while celebrating women simultaneously was incredibly fun."
With the shows just beginning, we decided to collect some special sightings of Disney stars in and around Fashion Week. See in our gallery below.
Noam Galai / Getty Images for Fendi
Zendaya
The star of Shake It Up begins New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 by attending the launch of Solar Dream organized by Fendi.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the American Heart Association
Laura Marano
Become red! The Austin & Ally star participates in the 2020 Collection of the Go Red for Women red dress of the American Heart Association.
JP Yim / Getty Images for Fendi
Dylan Sprouse
Living The Suite Life in New York City! The actor dates Barbara Palvin at the Solar Dream launch presented by Fendi.
Samantha Nandez / BFA.com
Zendaya
Bow to the actress's gaze from head to toe. And yes, she wears fabulous jewelry from BVLGARI.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Miley Cyrus
The "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, a wide-brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.
Paul Morigi / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
It is a full week for the fashion lover who won a front row seat for the Vera Wang show.
Benjamin Lozovsky / BFA.com
Rowan Blanchard
When Hyundai Motor Company presented its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo in Re: Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat for all looks.
MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Zendaya
The first row is nice. But behind the scenes it is also quite epic! The actress saw Jasmine Sanders in the Tommy Hilfiger spring 2020 parade.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
Sitting next to Janet Mock, the actress enjoys the Carolina Herrera Spring 2020 fashion show.
Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for coach
Selena Gomez
When the "Come and Get It,quot; singer attended the 2019 Coach Spring fashion show, she sat casually next to fashionIt's Anna Wintour. NBD!
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Zendaya
While attending the parade of Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018, the Move it Star had a front row seat next to Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for NYFW: the shows
Hilary Duff
Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the 2016 Jenny Packham Fall fashion show.
Ben Gabbe / Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens
the High School Musical jumps to the front row of the Jeremy Scott parade in September 2017.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
Selena Gomez
Rewind until September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place The star attended the 1941 Coach fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy / WireImage
Miley Cyrus
Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana Star at the Rachel Zoe 2013 fashion show at the Lincoln Center in New York City.
Mark Sagliocco / FilmMagic
Ashley Tisdale
Get fashionable in the game! the High School Musical Star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
Demi lovato
the Sunny with a chance of Star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.
Henry Dziekan / Getty Images for IMG
Joe Jonas and Zac Efron
The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical Fan favorite joined Kellan Lutz at the Calvin Klein Men & # 39; s Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Bella Thorne
the Move it The star drew attention for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images
Rowan Blanchard
the Girl meets world The star did not disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.
Michael Tran / FilmMagic
Monique Coleman
the High School Musical star had a front row seat for the 2008 Jenny Han Spring collection at Smashbox Studios.
