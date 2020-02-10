Sean Kingston stopped by LAPD

Sean Kingston was arrested Saturday night by the Los Angeles Police Department after suspecting he could have been armed with a gun.

TMZ reports that the LAPD received a call that a man was "brandishing,quot; a gun while in Dino's Chicken & Burgers. When they arrived, Kingston got out of his vehicle with his arms raised, handcuffed and led to a police car, while another man was forced to fall to the ground.

After being interrogated and investigated by the police, all were fired, and the police found no weapons during their investigation. An eyewitness told the store that the artist had disturbed the other customers of the restaurant when his vehicle was blocking them. Kingston reportedly got angry and "began throwing ice cubes into the restaurant's glass windows, which made a loud noise," the eyewitness reported. .

No charges were filed for the incident.