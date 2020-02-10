Sean Kingston stopped by LAPD

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

Sean Kingston was arrested Saturday night by the Los Angeles Police Department after suspecting he could have been armed with a gun.

TMZ reports that the LAPD received a call that a man was "brandishing,quot; a gun while in Dino's Chicken & Burgers. When they arrived, Kingston got out of his vehicle with his arms raised, handcuffed and led to a police car, while another man was forced to fall to the ground.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here