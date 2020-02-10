Sean Kingston briefly detained by police in the middle of a arms search

%MINIFYHTMLf862805a0377420f4a5c49345489c23c11% %MINIFYHTMLf862805a0377420f4a5c49345489c23c12%

The singer of & # 39; Beautiful Girls & # 39; She was released without charge after the Los Angeles police handcuffed him to several others in response to reports of a man brandishing a gun.

Hip hop star Sean Kingston He was briefly detained by the Los Angeles police on Saturday night, February 8, amid reports of a man brandishing a gun.

The "Beautiful Girls" singer was outside the Dino & # 39; s Chicken & Burgers restaurant when officers arrived and ordered a man to lie on the ground, while Kingston was among other handcuffed and questioned.

According to TMZ, no firearms were found, and the 30-year-old was subsequently released without charges.

Kingston has not yet commented on the incident.