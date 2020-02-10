Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal on a reality show set





While Sara opted for a bright peplum dress, Kartik oozed a pair of washed gray jeans, a black print T-shirt and an olive green super jacket. Scroll through your latest images.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have collaborated for the first time in the next of Imtiaz Ali. Titled Love Aaj Kal, the romantic film has appeared in the news for the new couple that will impress everyone with their chemistry. The link off the screen of Sara and Kartik has also been a great cause for curiosity about this film. The actors have been doing everything possible to promote the movie that will be released in theaters on February 14, 2020. Today, we took the duo when they went on the stage of a dance reality show.