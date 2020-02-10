Sanders seeks partial recanvass of Iowa caucus results | USA news

US Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign has called for a "partial disclosure,quot; of the results of the Iowa caucuses last week, his campaign said in a statement.

Recanvass would not be a recount, but a verification of the vote count against the paper records to ensure that the counts were accurately reported.

The Sanders campaign has delineated 25 enclosures and three groups of satellites where it believes that correcting faulty math could change the allocation of delegates in favor of Sanders.

Sanders campaign manager Faiz Shakir, who appears on CNN, He confirmed the plans Sunday night, in front of Monday's deadline to make the request set by the Iowa Democratic Party.

"You can expect us to ask the Iowa Democratic Party for a new explanation of the discrepancies we have identified and found for them," Shakir said. "It has been handled incompetently from our perspective."

Both Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Sanders have claimed victory at the assemblies, Buttigieg, because it has a very thin advantage in the count of delegates, which is the number of delegates from the state in which each candidate wins according to a weighted voting system, and Sanders because he has received the greatest overall support in general. After the primary season, the number of delegates won by each candidate across the country will determine the Democratic candidate for general elections.

On Sunday, the state party published updated results showing Buttigieg leading Sanders by two state delegates.

However, some news agencies, including The Associated Press, have not been able to declare a winner because they believe the results may not be completely accurate and are still subject to possible review.

With a thin margin that separates Buttigieg and Sanders, the slightest mathematical or reporting error could have a significant effect on the race.

In a statement on Monday, Sanders' chief advisor, Jeff Weaver, said the campaign does not expect the recanvass to change the results of the committees, but also suggested that the campaign could request a full recount in the future.

"Once the recanvas are completed and a subsequent recount in these enclosures, we are confident that we will be granted the additional national delegate that our volunteers and grassroots donors won," he said.

The chaos and inconsistencies in the reports have generated widespread doubts and provoked strong criticism of the process by candidates and party leaders.

Iowa is the first contest in the country on the path to the selection of a Democratic candidate, and although the number of state delegates is relatively small, it is considered symbolically significant to generate momentum for the rest of the race.

Uncertainty, bad math, mistakes

The potential recanvass would further expand a process already clouded by uncertainty and technical errors in Iowa.

An application used by party volunteers to report the results and jammed telephone lines set up for the same purpose resulted in the Iowa Democratic Party not disclosing the results to the public until almost a day after the event.

Later, group volunteers found inconsistencies in the complicated mathematics used by caucus volunteers to calculate the outcome of each individual caucus.

The results of the Iowa caucus were delayed due to the & # 39; report problem & # 39;

To confirm the validity of the data they received, Iowa Democratic Party officials spent much of the week collecting paper records of the results and comparing them to the numbers reported by the volunteers. But the problems continued to affect party reports, and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Saturday it was reviewing the inconsistencies reported in 95 venues.

The updated results published on Sunday largely left problems with the complicated mathematics used to calculate the results at individual caucus sites, known as enclosures, intact. This is because mathematics is recorded in an official register signed by the precinct leader, secretary and representatives of each campaign present, and the The party leadership says that altering the record to fix the math could violate the law.

"It is the legal voting register of the caucus, like a ballot. The seriousness of the registration is clear from the language at the bottom that indicates that any misrepresentation of the information is a crime," said Shayla McCormally, a party lawyer. the internal email of the match, according to AP. "Therefore, any change or alteration of the sheet could result in a claim of interference or electoral misconduct."

The president of the National Democratic Committee, Tom Pérez, said on CNN on Sunday that he is "crazy as hell,quot; about how the assemblies were held, and suggested that the problems in Iowa could mean the end of the assemblies, which are technically events led by parties instead of government. organize elections

"I think what we will do at the end of this cycle … is to have an additional conversation about whether state parties should hold elections," he said.

Perez also said the party will consider "absolutely,quot; if Iowa should lose its status as the nation's first primary state.