Sabarimala Case: SC says it can refer legal issues to a larger bank

The Supreme Court held on Monday that its five-judge bank can refer questions of law to a larger bank while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala case.

A bank headed by the President of Supreme Court SA Bobde asked seven questions to be heard by a constitutional bank of nine judges on issues related to freedom of religion under the Constitution and faith.

The seven questions framed by the bank include those about the scope and scope of religious freedom, and the interaction between religious freedom and the freedom of belief of religious denominations.

The bank said it is a bank of nine judges that will deal with the right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution and that it is an interaction with the right of various religious denominations.

It will also address the scope of the judicial review regarding religious practices and the meaning of "sections of Hindus,quot; that appear in article 25 (2) (b) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court will also deal with the power of a person, who does not belong to a particular religion or sect of a religion, to question the religious beliefs of that religion when filling out a PIL.