RUTH SUNDERLAND: The extradition of individuals like Mike Lynch to the United States cannot be supported

Why it is difficult to sympathize with a man who has a fortune of 470 million pounds, a Georgian mansion of 6 million pounds and a house in London.

Dr. Mike Lynch, who is the 54-year-old founder of the former FTSE 100 Autonomy technology company, would not want any.

However, what he wants and deserves is a fair deal with our extradition agreements with the United States, and, as things stand, that is in serious doubt.

A fair deal ?: Mike Lynch is now fighting the possibility of extradition to the United States to be tried there

Dr. Lynch is one of the few superstar tech entrepreneurs in this country. Before his fall, he was often known as Britain's response to Bill Gates. The company he created, Autonomy, was a resounding success, growing to become our largest and most successful software business.

Everything went terribly wrong when he sold the firm for £ 7 billion in 2011 to US giant Hewlett Packard (HP). That transaction was undone in acrimony and Dr. Lynch was accused of having cooked the books.

Now he is fighting the possibility of extradition to the United States to be tried there.

If the United Kingdom really wants to be a sovereign nation in control of our own destiny after Brexit, this cannot be supported. Regardless of Dr. Lynch's guilt or innocence, what is at stake here is a point of principle.

Following the terrorist atrocities of September 11, the two nations signed a new treaty.

David Davis, the conservative deputy, is now campaigning to be eliminated. As he points out, it was negotiated in secret, debated in a hurry and promulgated before the objections of all sides of the House.

Although it was apparently intended to allow the United States to extradite terrorist suspects, the treaty has actually been used primarily against British white-collar suspects. It is a completely unbalanced and unilateral provision. Americans, if they want to extradite a British subject, only need to declare that they have a reasonable suspicion of irregularities.

If, on the other hand, we wish to extradite an American, we must demonstrate "probable cause," a greater burden of proof, and then the secretary of state of the United States can reject the request anyway.

The case of Anne Sacoolas, who fled Britain after allegedly killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in a car accident, can see how willing they are to give us their citizens.

What are the chances, if the starter were on the other foot, that the United Kingdom could force an American CEO to face the courts here? Close to zero

I remember in 2011 the refusal of Irene Rosenfeld, then executive director of Kraft, to appear before the parliamentarians and answer their questions, after she took over the beloved British chocolate firm Cadbury. His contempt shows the little consideration with which the institutions of this country are maintained in corporate America. Since 2007, USA UU. He has extradited 135 Britons, of which 99 were charged with non-violent crimes, but the Americans only handed 11 to the United Kingdom.

This is obviously unfair. And Dr. Lynch, if his fight against extradition fails, he would find a system against him. Thousands of kilometers away from family and friends, he could face a long period on bail or in a US prison before the trial. Most cases there, about 97 percent, are resolved through plea agreements, and prosecutors hang up the threat of a long prison sentence on the heads of the defendants.

We are perfectly capable of dealing with Dr. Lynch here. It has already been investigated by the Office of Serious Fraud, which found that there was no case to prosecute it. A civil case against him filed by HP in court here has just ended and awaits trial.

Some argue that we are too weak to prosecute and punish corporate crime in this country and that we should leave the likes of Dr. Lynch to his fate. But the solution to that is to strengthen our own system, not become subordinate to the United States and sell to our fellow citizens downstream.