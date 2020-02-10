Russia sentences antifascists on false charges of terrorism, critics say

Matilda Coleman
MOSCOW – A Russian military court on Monday issued severe sentences of up to 18 years to seven members of a group of leftist activists, who in turn accused the authorities of extorting confessions through torture and threats against their families.

Critics said the terrorism charges were fabricated and that the defendants, as in other previous incidents, were caught by security agents. They compared the use of torture to extort the testimony with the practices used by the Soviet security forces during the Stalin purges in the thirties and early fifties.

The seven men, aged 23 to 31, were accused of creating a terrorist organization called "the Network,quot; with the aim of launching terrorist attacks before the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament in Russia and the presidential elections they had Place the same year.

Prosecutors said the organization was managed from the Russian provincial city of Penza, where Monday's hearing took place. It also had cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Belarus, said officials of the Federal Security Service or the F.S.B., who led the investigation.

The seven men denied the charges. At least four of them initially pleaded guilty, but then changed, claiming that their original statements had been obtained under torture, that there was no such terrorist group and that prosecutors had invented the name of "the Network."

His lawyers dismissed the charges as absurd, saying that some members of the putative terrorist group did not know each other, while others were vaguely connected through a shooting sport in which they competed together and shared leftist and anti-fascist beliefs.

The lawyers said they made videos of shooting games in a forest, which prosecutors presented at trial as terrorist training exercises.

Four of the seven said they were brutally beaten and tortured while in custody. In a testimony during a court hearing in May, Dmitri Pchelintsev, who according to the authorities was the leader of the group, described how the torture sessions were conducted.

"They started pulling my underwear to attach the cables to my genitals," he said. According to Media Zone, a Russian news website that closely followed the case. “I said:‘ Ok, I understand everything. What was the last question? "They said:" Did you organize a terrorist group called Red? "I said," Yes, that was me. "They said," Good boy, OK, sit down. "

The tactics used by the security forces in this case were part of a family pattern, critics said.

In 2018, Russian police arrested members of a group of prosecutors called New Greatness, a small cell that, according to authorities, was plotting to overthrow the government. The lawyers of the defendants and the defenders of the rights rejected the accusations, saying that the authorities had penetrated in a simple group of chat and then they planted a provocateur inside that directed the conversation towards political subjects.

Critics said security agencies and other law enforcement groups face intense pressure to produce results, which could explain why they are reduced to fabricating cases against vulnerable people.

"All agencies against extremism have to fight something all the time," Ekaterina Schulmann, a political scientist, wrote in a Opinion article on the case of the network.

"Our citizens really don't want to participate in extremist organizations, this is not our national sport," he said. "But the reports must be written, so things have to be constructed to be able to reveal them later."

