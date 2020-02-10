Russia sentences antifascists on false charges of terrorism, critics say

MOSCOW – A Russian military court on Monday issued severe sentences of up to 18 years to seven members of a group of leftist activists, who in turn accused the authorities of extorting confessions through torture and threats against their families.

Critics said the terrorism charges were fabricated and that the defendants, as in other previous incidents, were caught by security agents. They compared the use of torture to extort the testimony with the practices used by the Soviet security forces during the Stalin purges in the thirties and early fifties.

%MINIFYHTMLcfdd1c3068a784d2c9a2e62942d13d5f11% %MINIFYHTMLcfdd1c3068a784d2c9a2e62942d13d5f12%

The seven men, aged 23 to 31, were accused of creating a terrorist organization called "the Network,quot; with the aim of launching terrorist attacks before the 2018 World Cup soccer tournament in Russia and the presidential elections they had Place the same year.

Prosecutors said the organization was managed from the Russian provincial city of Penza, where Monday's hearing took place. It also had cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Belarus, said officials of the Federal Security Service or the F.S.B., who led the investigation.