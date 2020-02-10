Russia jails anarchists accused of planning World Cup attacks | News

%MINIFYHTMLca313d868d9579155419891e47fcb69b11% %MINIFYHTMLca313d868d9579155419891e47fcb69b12%

A Russian court imposed prison sentences of six to 18 years against seven leftist activists after convicting them of "terrorism,quot; charges.

Kremlin critics denounced Monday's ruling, saying activists had been framed and some tortured.

The men, aged 23 to 31 and mostly from the provincial city of Penza, were accused of planning attacks against the 2018 FIFA World Cup and presidential elections as part of a clandestine anarchist group called "the Network,quot; .

Other charges include drug trafficking and possession of weapons.

All had denied the charges, and some said they were tortured in custody to produce confessions. Dozens of his supporters chanted "shame,quot; in Penza's military court while pronouncing his ruling.

The Kremlin said that President Vladimir Putin was aware of the case, but that it would not be appropriate for him to intervene in it.

"The president has repeatedly investigated this situation and has repeatedly ordered that everything be thoroughly checked to ensure that everything is in line with the law," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny described the sentences as "horrible,quot; in a Twitter post.

"The testimony of these very young people about an imaginary terrorist organization was beaten with torture. Any minister in the Russian government is 10 times more a criminal and a threat to society than these guys," he said.

The human rights organization Memorial said the men were political prisoners, and described them as leftist activists and anti-fascists.

Nearly 50,000 people signed a petition demanding that the case be closed.