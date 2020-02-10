Russell Wilson changes the hairstyle after being dragged by straightening it

WENN / Instar

A day after debuting his straightened hair that leads him to the comparison with Uncle Jesse of & # 39; Full House & # 39 ;, the NFL star collects his hair in a ponytail when he goes out to dinner with his wife Ciara.

Up News Info –

Russell WilsonThe recent experiment with his hair failed to win the hearts of his fans. The 31-year-old professional soccer player was dragged to social media after debuting his straightened hair at the Tom Ford AW20 show on Friday, February 7.

The NFL seemed to be channeling its internal model, looking elegant in an animal print jacket combined with a black collar and skinny pants. His pregnant wife CiaraMeanwhile, he discovered his leg in a tight black dress with a high slit.

%MINIFYHTML539d066674f51d39bea7a71002fede9211% %MINIFYHTML539d066674f51d39bea7a71002fede9212%

<br />

While some people loved his straightened hair, not a few called him for not resembling his usual personality. "What the hell is going on with that hair brother," said a bewildered follower in his photo of the event. A fan, who loves Russell's natural curly hair more, asked: "Bruh where are the curls?"

"Now he looks like a Mexican," said another of Russell with the different hairstyle. "Why does it look like a Bollywood star," said another comment. Some people compared him to Russell Zoolander and Uncle Jesse of "Full House," while another said, "You need a brah haircut."

Russell has apparently noticed his fans' disapproval of his straightened hair. On leaving for an appointment with Ciara on Sunday night, on February 9 at the Olivetta restaurant in Los Angeles, he changed his hairstyle again. This time, he put it back in a ponytail.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback looked good in a blue jacket over a black top and pants. Holding her arm, Ciara looked elegant with a black top, a long yellow coat and matching pants.

Russell Wilson and Ciara outside the Olivetta restaurant in Los Angeles

The couple is currently waiting for their second child together. The couple, who married in July 2016, welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Princess Wilson, in April 2017. Ciara is also the mother of the future 5-year-old son, Future Zahir Wilburn, for their relationship With her ex boyfriend. Future.