Roskaa to defend the title in Cheltenham | Racing news

Rider Harry Skelton celebrates winning the OLBG Mares & # 39; Hurdle with Roksana

Dan Skelton believes that Roksana will cut his job defending his title at the Close Brothers Seas & # 39; Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month.

The eight-year-old girl will try to open her account for the season by achieving consecutive victories in the Grade One award.

With the winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle Honeysuckle and Benie Des Dieux, trained by Willie Mullins, who is undefeated since the final fall in the race 12 months ago, between the potential opposition, Skelton has no illusions of the task that awaits him Roksana

Skelton said: "Roksana will go directly to the mare race in Cheltenham.

"Make no mistake, the mare of Kenny Alexander (Honeysuckle) and the appearance of Benie Des Dieux have caused us a major problem, but you cannot choose your opposition."

"She will go there with an opportunity, since she will be ready for it."

"If I had any of the other two mares, I would be doing the same and go to the mare's race."

Having defeated only one house in Coral Hurdle in Ascot in his penultimate start, Roksana seemed to be regaining his form the last time, finding that Summerville Boy was too strong at Relkeel Hurdle in Cheltenham.

Skelton added: "That was much more similar last time. Since then, the winner has become second in Cleeve, which was obviously good."

"This is the race we have planned and all those mares begin to thrive at that time."

"If we go there and finish third behind those two, it will be an exceptional race."

Huntingdon's impressive scorer for the third time, Lucki will attempt to complete a hat-trick of victories for the season by moving up to the Grade One company for the first time in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

Skelton said: "He is a very good horse, with a lot of natural talent and speed, and I think the race suits him, since he now has enough experience."

"Now he is getting along well in his careers, but it's a big question and the Irish usually dominate in these races."

"It takes a lot of class on that bumper to have a delivery opportunity, he has enough, so let's take a look and see if he can do the business."