Rory McIlroy returns to world number 1 for the first time since 2015 | Golf news





Rory McIlroy returns to the top of the rankings for the first time since 2015

Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, has returned to the top of the world ranking

for the first time since September 2015.

McIlroy and Brooks Koepka did not dispute the AT,amp;T Pebble Beach Pro Am last week, but McIlroy has moved above the US due to the vagaries of the two-year mobile rating system.

However, both are in action at this week's Genesis Invitational, where Webb Simpson will become the only top 10 member in the world who does not compete in a star-filled field in Riviera.

This will be the 96th week of McIlroy in total as the number 1 in the world, one behind the record of a European player in the hands of Sir Nick Faldo, although his advantage over the four-time main winner Koepka is only 0.03 points.

McIlroy finished tied for third in his only previous start in 2020 at the Farmers Insurance Open, before which he discussed the possibility of becoming again the number one in the world.

"I didn't know I was going to have such an early opportunity, but this has been a goal of mine for a while," said the 30-year-old.

"By winning four times last year, I closed the gap a bit. There was a point in the middle of last year where I was four points behind Brooks, which is a big gap."

"So I wasn't on the radar when I came back from Ireland after the Open, but then, once I won the Tour Championship and then won again in China, I saw that gap closed. Then, more or less it became & # 39; Huh, I'm really close & # 39 ;.

"We all have egos here and it would be great to come back there."

Spaniard Jon Rahm is also close to first place after two wins, two finalists and two other top 10s in his last six events.