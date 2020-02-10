Robert Farah escapes the ban despite positive proof | Tennis news





Robert Farah said the anabolic steroid Boldenona was the result of eating contaminated meat in Colombia

Wimbledon and US Open doubles champion Robert Farah have escaped a ban even though it was discovered that they violated doping rules.

%MINIFYHTMLe3f216b1e7ad196fa891cca3d3e6201b11% %MINIFYHTMLe3f216b1e7ad196fa891cca3d3e6201b12%

The 33-year-old was provisionally suspended last month, which means he missed the Australian Open, after testing positive for anabolic steroid Boldenone in October 2019, but the Colombian argued that it was the result of eating contaminated meat in his homeland

His argument was accepted by the International Tennis Federation, which said in a statement: "Mr. Farah's account of how the Boldenone entered his system was accepted and it was determined that he is not guilty or negligent for the

rape.

"Therefore, the provisional suspension of the player is lifted with immediate effect, and will not fulfill any period of ineligibility for his violation.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Farah is eligible to resume competition immediately."

The world of doubles No 1 thanked the family, sponsors and fans who "supported me during this test time to prove my innocence."

His legal advisor Maurice M. Suh thanked the finding on behalf of his client.

"We are pleased that the ITF has ruled in favor of Farah and has justly applied the anti-doping rules of tennis," he said in a statement.

"Mr. Farah is a champion and deserves to return to the competition and the sport he loves."

The decision is subject to appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the National Anti-Doping Organization of Colombia before the Court of Sports Arbitration.