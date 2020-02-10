Rihanna launches Fenty mandarin suit – Look at the look

Rihanna is in the headlines this weekend after debuting a new Fenty tangerine outfit. Rihanna wore the outfit for the launch of her Fenty line at the Bergdorf Goodman in New York City on February 7, 2020, and now fans want to know how to get it! The color was beautiful in Rihanna and complemented her natural coloration and worked with the same color palette when applying her makeup. The set is perfect for a cold and winter day, but adds a feeling of sun and heat, so it is an excellent way to add a little shine to the boring winter months.

Rihanna used Fenty's turtleneck mini dress that sells for approximately $ 960. The dress has intricate seams on baggy sleeves and features an attached wide-panel belt that accentuates the waist. With a high slit in the upper thigh, the mini dress is an excellent way to show off your legs and Rihanna showed off her elegant towers. She chose Fenty's parachute boots in a metallic gold color that cost approximately $ 670 and she covered herself with the Fenty trench inspired parka that was also tangerine. The coat costs about $ 1700.

Fenty shared several photos of Rihanna at the Bergdorf Goodman event, including photos of her with just the dress and parka.

Rihanna complemented the outfit with many jewels that opted for gold and diamond gems. The choice was excellent and the perfect accessory for your color palette. He wore jewelry from different craftsmen and most notable were the great gold and diamond hoop earrings from Sue Gragg. He also wore the Aria gold and diamond bracelet from Melissa Kaye, which sells for approximately $ 6500.

Rihanna's ankh necklace comes from Rafaello and Co. and its large cross necklace is from Chrome Hearts. Rihanna also used some glitter on her finger through a cubist ring by David Webb that sells for approximately $ 28,000.

Rihanna kept her makeup minimal but chose a matching shade for her lipstick and accentuated her eyes with natural and earthy tones. She used a peach eyeshadow to highlight her eyes. She wore her long straight hair with an off-center part that drew attention to her flawless face.

What do you think about Rihanna's appearance? Are you a fan of the tangerine color in it?



