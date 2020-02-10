RHOBH, rookie Garcelle Beauvais, separates from her boyfriend two months after making a relationship public

Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills Rookie Garcelle Beauvais has revealed that she and her boyfriend Michael Elliot have resigned just two months after making their relationship public.

the Jamie Foxx Show Alumbre announced the news on Instagram by sharing a quote that said: "Twist of the plot … I am single." In the legend of the publication, Beauvais added the hashtag #lifehappens.

The 53-year-old woman became an Instagram official with Elliot in December 2019 with a photo of the couple and the hashtag #datenight. They made their red carpet debut together a few days later walking hand in hand at the Los Angeles premiere of Jumanji: The next level.

According to We weekly, Beauvais and Elliot have known each other for more than 20 years. And, when the couple made their relationship official, a source said a common friend helped them reconnect.

"They have been together for a few months but they are serious," the source said. "Michael went to Garcelle's Thanksgiving party and his ex Mike Nilon was there too. His children like it. He approaches Garcelle's dinner and gathers the Christmas tree."

Only three days before Beauvais published that their relationship was over, he said at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards lunch in Beverly Hills that Elliot has been "so cool,quot; and the fact that he agreed to participate. Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills It was "really cool and so much fun,quot;.

Beauvais added that fans will see Elliot "a little,quot; next season.

After she revealed that she was single again, messages of support began to come from fans and friends. Ali Landry commented "What?!?!" And he added that he had a dream two nights ago when he attended Beauvais' wedding.

Former co-host of Sight and twice divorced Sherri Shepherd, wrote: "Damn girl … me too." And Rebecca Gayheart, who separated from husband Eric Dane in 2018, added: "Join the club."

Garcelle Beauvais has been married twice. From 1991 to 2000 she was married to producer Daniel Saunders. And, from 2001 to 2011, she was married to talent agent Mike Nilon. Beauvais and Nilon share twins Jax and Jaid, 12, while she and Saunders are the parents of a 28-year-old son named Oliver.

The new season of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills It will be released later this year in Bravo.



