RHOA: The Lady Lady says everything about Paul Judge

Cynthia Bailey's business neighbor is causing trouble for true Atlanta housewives. Kenya Moore summoned the "Lady Cookie,quot; to tell her story about Tanya Sam's man.

Kenya and Tanya are now fighting because the owner of the hair care line feels that the tech mogul was trying to damage his brand by revealing that he wore a wig for a protective style.

Moore, Sam, Bailey and Eva Marcille met for lunch. What the ladies did not know was that Kenya was two steps ahead.

The cookie woman surprised the women with freshly baked cookies and proceeded to tell Tanya that Paul followed her to the bathroom when they were at a bar and also told her she was single.

Tanya immediately closed it because she confirmed that none of it came out.

The views of the viewers were divided on whether Paul was wrong or not, but there seemed to be something that most people agreed on: this cookie woman wants to be in front and focus on RHOA.

Nene Leakes, who did not appear in the episode, intervened to hit the "bad girls,quot; on the show.

She tweeted: & # 39; There are many things that other people can do that I CAN'T DO for some reason, but if they can't see that, the WHOLE table was a group of MEDIUM GIRLS WHO EAT COOKIES … 2 words, YOU BLIND . & # 39;

There are many things that other people can do that I CAN'T DO for some reason, but if they can't see that, the whole table was a group of COOKIES COMMERCIAL COOKIES… .2 words, YOU BLIND – NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) February 10, 2020

Marlo Hampton also had something to say about the conversation between Tanya and Kenya.

‘So aggressive that you don't need to point your finger … #rhoa @itsTanyaSam it's crazy how people react when they are jealous of your happy, successful and comfortable lifestyle. "

Tanya has already addressed the situation with her fiance, who says that nothing happened between them.

