Reporter Notebook: Leeds United's victory over Brentford could rekindle the promotion momentum | Soccer news

Watch Brentford vs Leeds live on the red Sky Sports Football button and the Sky Sports app from 7.40 pm on Tuesday; the start is at 7.45pm





Marcelo Bielsa will try to end a period of bad form for Leeds in 2020, at Griffin Park on Tuesday

A victory over Brentford at Griffin Park could rekindle Leeds' promotion momentum, after four losses in his last five Championship games, he writes Sky sports news reporter Richard Graves …

Meticulous in preparation. In depth in your investigation. Attentive to detail. These are the qualities that lead many in the game to describe Marcelo Bielsa as one of the best coaches in world football.

So while Leeds United's recent fortunes may have changed, Bielsa's work ethic has certainly not changed.

This is reflected in a 20-minute response he gave when asked about the new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin last week.

For Bielsa, the detail in his response was both a sign of respect for the nature of the question and the willingness to show the media and fans how carefully he designs a plan for each individual.

However, this answer was also used by some in social networks to make fun at the expense of Leeds, something that has not been lost in Bielsa.

He saw it, read it and made sure to recognize it during the press conference prior to Brentford on Monday.

Bielsa's attention to detail extends beyond the limits of the training camp based on the Thorpe Arc of Leeds.

He is as aware of what is said in the media or among fans as he is of each individual player on his team, and that obsessive nature that leaves no stone unturned is unwavering, regardless of the situation.

A 2-0 defeat at City Ground against promotion rival Nottingham Forest on Saturday saw the Reds climb to a Leeds point in fourth place, while third-placed Fulham is level at 55 points with Bielsa's side .

At the beginning of the campaign, after 21 games played, Leeds was the best in the league and 11 points ahead of the play-off spots, after a typically prolific start to the season.

Leeds have not scored in four of their last five league games, and have only won twice in the last two months.

When asked about Leeds' recent failure to turn opportunities into goals, Bielsa responded simply and pragmatically: "This has happened to all teams."

"Each team has ups and downs. Leeds is the best attack team in the Championship, but it is not useful to give more explanations because the results speak for themselves and the results are bad."

The Argentine is very aware of what is said outside the club. It is fair to assume that it is a source of great frustration for him.

But it's also realistic, ultimately, he knows that the only way the narrative changes is if his team starts winning again.

His success as a coach is based on long and firmly rooted beliefs about the game, a work ethic that is unquestionable and a resolution that remains unshakable.

While there are those who have questioned that resolution in recent weeks, Bielsa himself does not question that or the integrity of his players.

"The players have always been present in the matches and, of course, the importance of this game is very clear," Bielsa said in anticipating a crucial clash at Griffin Park.

It has been more than two years since Leeds left the capital with a victory. The victory in the promotional rivals, Brentford, would be an opportune moment to finish that race and perhaps change the current narrative.