Recipe: grilled scallops with farro, winter squash, lemon Beurre Blanc – Up News Info

Campiello shared this recipe with Up News Info's morning viewers:

Scallops seared with Farro, Winter Squash, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Ingredients for 4 people):

12 scallops packaged dry (preferably size U12)

1/3 lb dry farro

1 butternut squash

1 cup dry white wine

1 medium shallot

Zest and juice of 3 lemons

½ lb unsalted butter

3 medium radishes

1 bunch of flat-leaf Italian parsley

1 bunch of mint

1 bunch fresh basil

For the farro:

Place the farro in a thick bottomed pan and cover with 5 C of water. Add 2 teaspoons of salt and boil on the stove. Reduce heat and simmer until tender (about 30 minutes). Strain through the pasta strainer and cool.

For the Beurre Blanc:

Put the wine, lemon juice and chopped shallot in a thick bottom pan and reduce by ¾. Lower the heat and slowly add the cold butter with a whisk until the butter melts and has a creamy consistency. Remove from heat and season with salt (about 1 teaspoon)

For the pumpkin:

Cut the neck of the pumpkin and peel the skin. Cut the squash into ¼ of dice, mix with olive oil and roast in a pan in the oven until tender.

For the radish and herb mix:

Slice of radish on the very thin mandolin. Choose whole leaves of mint, basil and parsley and combine. Tear the herbs with your fingers for a rustic appearance.

To cook:

Pat the scallops on a paper towel to remove excess moisture and season with sea salt.

Heat the large skillet to saute over medium high heat and add olive oil (enough to cover the bottom of the pan to saute.

Brown the scallops on one side until they are crispy and golden on the cooking surface.

Carefully turn the scallops and cook on the other side for 30 seconds.

Remove scallops from the pan and on the towel to remove excess moisture.

Add the cooked farro and pumpkin to the pan and heat.

For presentation:

Spoon 2-3 oz of buerre blanc in the middle of four plates.

Divide the mixture of farro and squash in the middle of Buerre Blanc.

Place the scallops on the farro.

Garnish with radish slices and a mixture of torn herbs.