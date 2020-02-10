Rebecca Black looks back on & # 39; & # 39; Friday & # 39; & # 39; 9 years later

The week is just beginning, but we need to talk about "Friday,quot;, as in the song.

It turns out that this Monday marks the ninth anniversary of the viral song, which Rebecca Blackreleased when I was 13 years old. At that time, it expanded widely, but also generated many opportunities for the then teenager, including appearances in Tonight's show with Jay Leno and a cameo in Katy Perrymusic video "Last Friday Night,quot;.

It even ended up being covered by Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Joy, because, in his words, "love or hate, that song is pop culture."

But, with success come the challenges, many of which Rebecca had to face. "9 years ago, today a music video of a song called & # 39; Friday & # 39; was uploaded to the Internet," he writes in Twitter. "Above all, I wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world."