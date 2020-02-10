Rebecca Black looks back on & # 39; & # 39; Friday & # 39; & # 39; 9 years later

The week is just beginning, but we need to talk about "Friday,quot;, as in the song.
It turns out that this Monday marks the ninth anniversary of the viral song, which Rebecca Blackreleased when I was 13 years old. At that time, it expanded widely, but also generated many opportunities for the then teenager, including appearances in Tonight's show with Jay Leno and a cameo in Katy Perrymusic video "Last Friday Night,quot;.
It even ended up being covered by Ryan Murphy& # 39; s Joy, because, in his words, "love or hate, that song is pop culture."
But, with success come the challenges, many of which Rebecca had to face. "9 years ago, today a music video of a song called & # 39; Friday & # 39; was uploaded to the Internet," he writes in Twitter. "Above all, I wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self, who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world."
Black continues: "To my 15-year-old self that I felt I had no one to talk to about the depression I was facing. To my 17-year-old self who went to school just to throw food at her and her friends. At my 19-year-old self. years that almost all the producers / composers told me that they would never work with me. Hell, for me a few days ago I felt disgusting when I looked in the mirror! remind me more and more that every day is a new opportunity to change your reality and live your spirit. "
With all this in mind, the singer says she hopes to start over, because she no longer lets herself be "defined,quot; by other things. "Time heals and nothing is finite. It is a process that is never too late to begin," he tells his followers.
Within a few hours of publishing the emotional message, the 22-year-old received messages of love and support from her million followers. Even composer Justin Tranter He came over to send Rebecca some love, which she said meant "a lot,quot; to her.
It simply shows that Rebecca really is part of everyone's teenage memories, although that is not all she is known for. In recent years, the 22-year-old girl became a YouTuber, with over a million followers watching her weekly loads. In addition, she continues to share her music with the world on the platform.
