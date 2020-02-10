Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested for domestic abuse order!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
The Louisiana rapper was arrested on a domestic abuse order in Harris County, authorities said.

Javorius Scott, best known for his rap nickname, JayDaYoungan, was arrested on a family domestic abuse order in northern Harris County last week after he allegedly hit a pregnant woman.

