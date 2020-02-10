Rapper JayDaYoungan arrested for domestic abuse order!

The Louisiana rapper was arrested on a domestic abuse order in Harris County, authorities said.

Javorius Scott, best known for his rap nickname, JayDaYoungan, was arrested on a family domestic abuse order in northern Harris County last week after he allegedly hit a pregnant woman.

When the police appeared to take him to the station, JayDaYoungan hid and was found by officers hiding in the attic.

According to KHOU, the Office of the Agent of Enclosure 4 confirmed that they had seized $ 24,000 in cash from the house where they found the rapper hidden, as well as oxycodone, promethazine and marijuana along with several firearms that were also seized.

A second man, Kardell Robertson, 24, was also found in the house and was arrested, according to authorities.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Harris County Jail, where they were recruited. JayDaYougan already had an arrest warrant pending against him and was also charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $ 20,000.

Robertson accused of illegally carrying a weapon. Your bonus was set at $ 100.