Raphael Coleman, child star of & # 39; Nanny McPhee & # 39 ;, dies at age 25: Sabotage of his life

After the actor turned activist suddenly collapsed during a career, his stepfather writes in an emotional Facebook post that his death at an early age is & # 39; unfair and meaningless & # 39 ;.

Former child actor Raphael Coleman died at 25. The Briton, known for playing Eric Brown in "Nanny McPhee" alongside Emma ThompsonHe died on Friday, February 7 after he suddenly collapsed during a race.

His mother, Liz Jensen, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing along with a picture of his son: "Rest in peace, my dear son Raphael Coleman, also known as Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause. of all. His family could not be more proud. Let's celebrate everything he achieved in his short life and value his legacy. "

Raphael, who later took the name of James Iggy Fox, turned to activism after studying zoology at the University of Manchester. His mother shared a link to an essay that Raphael wrote for the publication of the Extinction Rebellion organization in which he explained that he decided to leave wildlife conservation because "as an activist my voice could be much more influential than it had been as a scientist. ". "

Extinction Rebellion updated the essay with a statement about him, acknowledging his contribution to indigenous rights before his sudden death. "James & # 39; Iggy & # 39; Fox died on February 6. He was 25 years old, had abandoned a career in science to join XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for indigenous rights. Iggy was a brilliant soul and burning and will be deeply missed by everyone. Here is the article he wrote for number 3 of The Hourglass newspaper, "he said.

In an emotional Facebook post, his stepfather Carsten Jensen shared his pain at the actor's death at an early age. "Die young," the message began. "I guess there is nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It is life itself that is sabotaged. It happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph, of only 25 years, he died last Friday. He collapsed without previous health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored. "

"I met Raph when I was six, and we were so close," he continued, "I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead. But when he is your own son, it is your genes, your whole body, something else great than the word I, who always refuse to accept the judgment of death. "Raph was not my son, although he was close to him. But I can feel it for myself. I see it in his mother's eyes, and I hear it in his voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious of life. "

Describing Raphael as an "old sage" who grew up, "extremely literate and loved to give lectures to adults with his always amazing knowledge," Carsten continued to cite the works of Raphael, both an actor and an activist. "He was a child actor in the popular British comedy Nanny McPhee, where he played with great talent, a red-haired boy who was always mixing explosive chemical ingredients. He had several roles, was rewarded and could have chosen a career as an actor," he wrote.

"But he wanted to be a scientist, not to explode something, like his figure in Nanny McPhee, but to save the planet," he continued about the transition from actor to scientist and then to activist. "He became a biologist, suitable for a Buddhist monastery in Thailand, spent a year in the jungle of Costa Rica and six months in Indonesia, where he qualified for a certificate as a diver."

He commented: "Death turned off the raph, but it did not extinguish the light that burned in it, because nobody who has known it has not been affected or will forget it, and that is how it lives."