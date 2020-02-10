Ranking of the best moments at the Oscars 2020

And people think that prizes have become predictable!

The Oscars 2020 have officially ended this shortened awards season and have provided some important surprises during Sunday's ceremony, with a handful of dislikes (although they can really be called dislikes when everyone was excited to happen?), Unexpected viral moments and a surprise performance that we are pretty sure Idina Menzel He is still confused.

%MINIFYHTML3391b3076c583171f1b258c5a8c3c62413% %MINIFYHTML3391b3076c583171f1b258c5a8c3c62414%

While there were many highlights during the three and a half hour show, some stood out from the rest, including an opening performance that really started the party (even with Leonardo Dicaprio Unable to resist grabbing the microphone!), A presentation duo is already campaigning to organize the 2021 ceremony (Give us a pen because we are ready to provide our support!) And another iconic speech of acceptance of Brad Pitt. (Oh, and we should mention that we put Mr. Pitt in the E Glambot! You're welcome!)