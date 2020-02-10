Ranking of the best moments at the Oscars 2020

And people think that prizes have become predictable!
The Oscars 2020 have officially ended this shortened awards season and have provided some important surprises during Sunday's ceremony, with a handful of dislikes (although they can really be called dislikes when everyone was excited to happen?), Unexpected viral moments and a surprise performance that we are pretty sure Idina Menzel He is still confused.
While there were many highlights during the three and a half hour show, some stood out from the rest, including an opening performance that really started the party (even with Leonardo Dicaprio Unable to resist grabbing the microphone!), A presentation duo is already campaigning to organize the 2021 ceremony (Give us a pen because we are ready to provide our support!) And another iconic speech of acceptance of Brad Pitt. (Oh, and we should mention that we put Mr. Pitt in the E Glambot! You're welcome!)
These were the best moments at the Oscar 2020 …
Show Start Number
Janelle Monáe The show began with the right note, delivering a musical number that began with a tribute to Mr. Rogers, singing "A beautiful day in the neighborhood,quot; before passing the hat to Tom Hanks. But before things got sweet, Janelle quickly shifted, paying tribute to some of the best movies of the year with Billy porter. Even Leonardo Dicaprio got into the action, singing into the microphone at a point before Brie Larson He showed his impressive voice.
Talk about starting the party!
That hostless monologue
To be clear, former hosts Steve Martin Y Chris Rock they were not the hosts of the 2020 ceremony, they just opened it with a hilarious monologue that included jokes about that epic confusion of 2017 between La La Land and Moonlight and the lack of diversity among the nominees this year. Does anyone else agree that they will NOT host again next year?
Oh Bezos
The best reaction to the monologue of Rock and Marrin had to be the CEO of Amazon Jeff Bezos after they playfully mocked him.
"Oh, Jeff Bezos is here!" exclaimed comedian Everybody Hates Chris. "Wow, great actor!" Martin intervened. "He has cash, but when he issues a check, the bank bounces. Like, Jeff Bezos is so rich (that) he divorced and is still the richest man in the world," Rock said, while Bezos couldn't do anything but laugh. . off. Also, it's still very rich, so that's fine.
Brad's emotional victory
Continuing with his tendencies to deliver perfect speeches, Brad's final speech for his victory as Best Supporting Actor was the perfect mix of sincere and charming, with a timely political joke, a thank you to Leonardo DiCaprio ("I'm going to ride on his in Anytime, the view is fantastic! "), and get excited during your long trip in Hollywood. "Once upon a time … in Hollywood, isn't it?"
But the best moment came at the end of his speech, when he thanked his six children and said: "This is for my children who color everything I do. I adore you."
Parasitegreat night
In one of the most delicious events, Parasite He ended up winning multiple awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for his beloved director Bong Joon-Ho, who continued to deliver sincere and moving speeches throughout the night. His surprise victory for the Best Director ended with him saying, "I'll drink until the next morning!"
But then, in the greatest (and most welcome) discomfort of the night, Parasite He took home the biggest prize and won the Best Movie to the delight of everyone present. Surprises at the Oscars? You really love to see them … especially because they are very rare.
But can anyone give that man his drink now?
Switch it on!
So what happens when Oscar producers think they can end the show by turning off the microphone and lights during the Parasite cast time on stage after unexpectedly winning the best movie? The combined stellar power of Tom Hanks, Charlize Theron Y Margot Robbie, along with the rest of the audience of Dolby Theater, turns it on again. Parasite Hive, assemble!
Bong + Marty 4eva!
One of the most adorable moments was Joon Ho's thanks to his nominated partner. Martin Scorsese. "When I was young and I studied cinema, there was a saying that recorded deeply in my heart, which is that the most personal is the most creative. That quote is from our great Martin Scorsese, so when I was at school, I studied The films of Martin Scorsese. Just being nominated was a great honor. I never thought I'd win. "
And when the camera cut Scorsese, the Irish The director was clearly moved, excited before laughing while receiving enthusiastic applause.
Best Photobomb Ever
We expected? Margot Robbie Y Timothee Chalamet To be the unexpected couple to deliver the most commented photopump of the night? No, but we are very happy that they were. Now … when can we get a romantic comedy starring these two?
The musical medley that nobody saw coming
Leave it to Maya Rudolph Y Kristen Wiig to immediately start an internet campaign to Bridesmaids They co-star in the 2021 ceremony after they exploded in a musical mix during their stage performance, performing a variety of popular songs in costumes.
"Get lost,quot;, in fact
We are not sure what was more entertaining: EminemThe surprise performance of "Lose Yourself,quot;, his song that won the Oscar for Best Original Song of 2003, or the wide variety of audience members' reactions to such surprise performance? Martin Scorsese almost fell asleep while Idina Menzel I was confused.
The cats are back
All right, James corden Y Rebel Wilsonmock the visual effects (or lack thereof?) at the 2019 box office pump Cats, which both actively decided to star in, almost made the whole movie not a total catastrophe.
